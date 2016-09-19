‘Big naked mess’ ends couple’s Myrtle Beach vacation

2:03 Clemson's Wayne Gallman read to take on workload, let it loose Pause

0:25 2016 Famously Hot Pink Half Marathon finisher’s medal

1:04 Kitten uses many of its nine lives to survive busy highway

0:40 South Carolina's '2001' entrance vs. East Carolina

1:21 Future Gamecocks Jay Urich, Davonne Bowen face each other

0:56 Will Muschamp's first Gamecock Walk

1:41 Kentucky QB goes from sub to star

1:41 Tavien Feaster hopeful he impressed Clemson coaches Saturday

1:42 Deshaun Watson says Clemson played to its standard

2:24 Clemson WR Ray-Ray McCloud feels more comfortable in the offense