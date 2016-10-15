Until they turn into dirt: Carowinds hosts ghoulish ‘zombie wedding’ for NC couple

Zombies weren’t the only ghoulish characters that showed up at Teran and Damon Armstrong’s wedding on Friday.
The Gastonia, N.C. couple exchanged vows in front of a witch, Jack the Ripper, a dead steam worker, and other creepy characters at Carowinds.
The couple won a radio station contest for the all-expense paid zombie wedding, complete with an open-wounded and pale wedding zombie officiant. The bride and groom vowed to love each other until they turned into “topsoil.”
Envisioning a summer wedding with a pink-and-mint-green color pallette, Teran Armstrong found a more sinister wedding gown with a white brocade bodice and black tulle skirt.
She still resembled a glowing bride.
After eating slices of red velvet cake with a bloody brain as the topper, the couple and family members changed clothes and howled blood-curling screams on the park rides.
Comments