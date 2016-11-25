Florence Henderson, 'The Brady Bunch' mom, dies at 82

1:11 Muschamp understands importance of USC-Clemson game, the rivalry Pause

6:55 Dabo Swinney previews Clemson vs. South Carolina

3:29 Deshaun Watson: USC-Clemson game 'has that extra juice to it'

2:29 Ben Boulware on Dowdle, Bentley: Those guys will probably turn USC around

3:56 The Evolution of the Carolina-Clemson Rivalry

3:05 SC Hispanics react to Trump victory

0:42 Will Muschamp explains his Thanksgiving plans

2:22 Fatal shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte

0:46 Crime crackdown on North Main Street leads to four arrests