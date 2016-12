Rock Hill, NFL star Clowney donates cash to youth for shopping spree

Former South Pointe High School and NFL standout Jadeveon Clowney has donated $10,000 to local youth for Christmas. The 50 children in need received $200 each for a shopping spree at a Rock Hill Walmart. Members of the South Pointe varsity football team — who won the class 4A state championship title last week — escorted the children around the store to pick out their presents.