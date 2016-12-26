York man attacked by dogs while putting up lights has ‘wonderful’ Christmas at home

Buddy Owens, the York Vietnam veteran attacked by two pit bull mix dogs Dec. 11 while putting up Christmas decorations outside his home, was able to have a “wonderful” Christmas at home, family said.
Owens, 71, was hospitalized for 10 days and underwent three surgeries on his left arm after the attack by dogs belonging to neighbors. He went home Dec. 20 but is expected to need more medical procedures in the future.
“It was a wonderful holiday – Christmas was very special,” said Angie Mitchell, Owens’ stepdaughter.
Owens is known in York for his annual Christmas display. Many families traditionally drive down Oklahoma Street to look at it.
Owens was able to sit in a chair in front of the picture window in front of the house on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and see the people who drove by to see his lights, family said.
The owners of the two dogs described as pit bull/boxer mix dogs were cited for leash law violations. Police had to shoot one of the dogs. Owens’ return home comes before the York City Council takes up a potential dangerous dog law at its Jan. 3 meeting. The proposed law is being considered because of the attack on Owens that York Mayor Eddie Lee said could have been fatal.
Lee spent almost an hour with Owens and Owens’ wife before Christmas when he thanked Owens for the Christmas display that brings such good cheer and joy to the people of the city.
