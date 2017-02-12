Beyonce performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Adele reacts after concluding a performance tribute to George Michael at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Adele reacts before restarting a performance tribute to George Michael at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Adele reacts after a performance tribute to George Michael at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Beyonce performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Beyonce performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Beyonce performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Beyonce performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Beyonce performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Beyonce performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Beyonce performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Lady Gaga performs "Moth Into Flame" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Lady Gaga, left, and James Hetfield of "Metallica" perform "Moth Into Flame" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Lady Gaga crowd surfs as she performs "Moth Into Flame" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Alicia Keys, left, and Maren Morris perform "Once" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Katy Perry performs "Chained to the Rhythm" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Bruno Mars performs "That's What I Like" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Chance The Rapper accepts the award for best new artist at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Josh Dun, left, and Tyler Joseph of "Twenty One Pilots" appear onstage without pants to accept the award for best pop duo/group performance for "Stressed Out" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Host James Corden appears without pants at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Adele performs "Hello" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Host James Corden performs a skit at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Host James Corden performs a skit at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
The Weeknd, center, and Daft Punk perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Keith Urban, left, and Carrie Underwood perform "The Fighter" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
