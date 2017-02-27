Homepage

February 27, 2017 11:14 AM

Hurricane Matthew devastated Harbour Town months ago. Now you can hardly tell

By Stephen Fastenau

As the grounds crew whipped around Harbour Town Golf Links on Monday, the effects from October’s storm weren’t apparent.

Hurricane Matthew tore through not long ago and slung debris along the 18th hole in the shadow of the iconic lighthouse. With the 49th RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing coming up in April, tournament officials say Harbour Town will be ready.

“I think you’ll find today that Harbour Town Golf Links are in as good of shape as they ever have been,” Heritage Classic Foundation chairman Simon Fraser said during the tournament’s annual media day Monday. “This is after a Category 2 hurricane we had last fall that we’re quickly forgetting about.

“We’re more than happy to forget about it. Everything is great, and we’re ready to move forward.”

Matthew downed trees and wreaked havoc throughout the famed Hilton Head Island golf course. But the layout reopened the month after the storm, and officials said the oak-lined links have made a full recovery.

More than 200 trees fell during the hurricane, but only about 12 to 15 were integral to the golf course, Harbour Town golf director John Farrell said. Tall oak trees, palms, pine trees and a magnolia were among the new trees planted after the storm.

Tournament director Steve Wilmot noted that storm cleanup continues on the island but that Hilton Head should be ready in April.

“We’re going to show the world we’re open for business and ready to go,” Wilmot said.

Mayor David Bennett recounted how the tournament had previously faced uncertainty in a search for a title sponsor. RBC and Boeing stepped in, and both sponsorship were extended.

“As powerful as Matthew was, our island is much more so,” Bennett said.

New this year at the RBC Heritage:

Wine bar planned at a popular gathering spot

As if the party wasn’t big enough, the RBC Heritage has unveiled a new social spot.

An upscale wine bar called Wine@9 will be open all week to all spectators near the No. 9 green and the merchandise tent, a popular gathering spot. The venue will include hardwood floors, vineyard decor and barrel tables and will serve premium wine and mimosas, a Heritage news release said.

Fans can watch the golf tournament on a video board or elevated platforms.

“We identified an area on the course that had been lacking excitement and created a destination for the wine enthusiasts who will find it very appealing,” tournament director Steve Wilmot said.

Park at Hilton Head schools

Once again, most golf fans won’t be allowed to park inside Sea Pines.

And Honey Horn, used in recent years as parking for spectators to be shuttled to the golf course, continues to be occupied by Hurricane Matthew debris cleanup. Free parking instead will be offered at the Hilton Head schools complex at 70 Wilborn Drive.

A motor coach will carry golf fans on the 20-minute ride from the school complex to Harbour Town Marina from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. each day, according to the website. There will be no general parking inside Sea Pines during the golf tournament.

A tournament shuttle will again operate from Coligny Plaza closer to Hilton Head’s south end. The free shuttles will operate from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and bicycle parking is also available.

Free bike parking is also available inside Sea Pines at the tennis courts near the Harbour Town clubhouse and near the 13th green. Bicyclists must have a tournament ticket or volunteer credentials to get into Sea Pines.

At Heritage Media Day, staff says local media is honest ... at least concerning accuracy

​At Media Day for the 49th RBC Heritage, on Feb. 27, 2017, John Farrell, the Sea Pines Resort director of golf, drew wholesale laughter with a lighthearted joke, which indirectly referred to President Donald Trump's recent criticism of much of the media.

Josh Mitelman Staff video

Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen

Aerial view of Harbour Town's Yacht Basin, 18th green

Coast Guard Air Station Savannah's aerial flight of the Lowcountry after Matthew, a category 2 hurricane, skirted the east coast. This video features Harbour Town at Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island of the iconic 18th green as well as the yacht basin as se

Drew Martin Staff video

A first look at damage to Harbour Town caused by Hurricane Matthew

After the road to Harbour Town in Sea Pines was finally cleared of debris on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, the Island Packet took a tour around the yacht basin with CSA president Bret Martin.

Jay Karr The Island Packet

Harbour Town Golf Links brings in full-size replacements for trees lost during Hurricane Matthew

Sea Pines Resort tree consultant Gary Mullane describes the process, on Nov. 15, 2016, as a crew from Huntsman Tree Suppliers, of Lake City, Fla., places a 45-foot-tall, 10-ton live oak tree along the 10th fairway of Harbour Town Golf Links. The tree is o

Jay Karr The Island Packet

'We're moving forward': Harbour Town repairs continue apace

Harbormaster Nancy Cappelman discusses, on Jan. 26, 2017, the progress that has been made in repairing Harbour Town Yacht Basin, which has been closed since being ravaged by Hurricane Matthew on Oct. 8, 2016.

Jay Karr The Island Packet

Floating and submerged debris frequently seen in area waters since Hurricane Matthew

Harbour Town Yacht Basin harbormaster Nancy Cappelmann and Ed Johnson, caption of Palmetto Bluff's excursion boat, Grace, talk, on Nov. 16, 2016, about the problem of floating and submerged debris in local waters since the hurricane struck on Oct. 8.

Jay Karr The Island Packet

