After decades of obscurity, a World War II ace is finally coming home

The World War II ace whose remains and story were a mystery for more than 70 years will be honored in Savannah and laid to rest in Beaufort this week.
Capt. Albert Schlegel’s remains were scheduled to arrive in Savannah on Monday. He will be honored at a memorial service at the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The service is expected to include a flyover of F-15s and a P-51 from Schlegel’s 335th Fighter Squadron out of Goldsboro, N.C.
Schlegel will be buried at 10 a.m. Thursday in Beaufort National Cemetery. The service will include remarks by Schlegel’s nephew, Perry Nuhn of Callawassie Island; an Army honor guard; a flag-folding ceremony; and a three-volley salute.
Schlegel was shot down in August 1944 in his P-51D while flying a mission over France. For decades, his family believed that is how the Cleveland, Ohio, native died.
Forensic investigators at Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, Neb., identified Schlegel’s remains last year after they had been unearthed from an American cemetery in France.
The remains and witness testimony showed Schlegel likely had been captured by Germans and executed after his plane went down.
