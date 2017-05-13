Christians, Muslims take 'walk of faith' for unity in Rock Hill

Members of the Children of Abraham in York County walked through downtown Rock Hill Saturday for the Interfaith Charity Walk for Humanity. A few dozen Christians and Muslims throughout the county gathered for the walk from Fountain Park to the Masjid Al-Salam mosque. Charitable organizations along the route gave out information to the walkers.
Angie Sellers of Fit Columbia leads a 'Yoga with Puppies' class now at her yoga studio in Columbia's Five Points. Participants bring their favorite 4-legged friend to enjoy the relaxing exercise and fitness class. The puppy yoga class will be held once a month. (Video byRob Thompson rthompson@thestate.com)

Artist Randall McKissick has become the center of a viral story after the home he inhabits went on the market with strange listing. “Upstairs apartment cannot be shown under any circumstances,” the listing read. “Buyer assumes responsibility for the month-to-month tenancy in the upstairs apartment. Occupant has never paid, and no security deposit is being held, but there is a lease in place. (Yes, it does not make sense, please don't bother asking.)” McKissick is a Columbia native. He attended Columbia High School, and has been friends with Michael Schumpert, Sr., the owner of the house at 709 Michaelmas Ave, since junior high school.

