Different faiths unite on walk in Rock Hill

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:31 Puppy Yoga Pause 3:10 The tenant of the "nightmare house" from Zillow ad 1:07 Poison Ivy flourishing in Congaree National Park 1:07 PJ Dozier soaks up NBA Draft Combine experience 3:55 A tale of two Bridges 1:37 West Columbia woman discusses daughter's 2005 unsolved killing 1:54 Gamecocks star A'ja Wilson reflects on national championship win 0:49 Here's how USC baseball can make it to the postseason 2:38 Indian Land wins in penalty kicks over Brookland-Cayce for 3A title 1:55 The topsy turvy relationship of Donald Trump and Nikki Haley Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Members of the Children of Abraham in York County walked through downtown Rock Hill Saturday for the Interfaith Charity Walk for Humanity. A few dozen Christians and Muslims throughout the county gathered for the walk from Fountain Park to the Masjid Al-Salam mosque. Charitable organizations along the route gave out information to the walkers.