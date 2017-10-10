SanLuisObispo SanLuisObispo
Cheers! SC brewery wins gold medal at Great American Beer Festival

By Michaela Broyles

October 10, 2017 12:17 PM

One South Carolina brewery won an award this past weekend in Denver, C.O., at the world’s biggest festival for judging U.S. made beers.

The Carolina Bauernhaus Ales brewery, located in Anderson, took home a gold medal from the Great American Beer Festival.

Out of the 2,217 breweries entered in the competition, only 11 of those were from our state, its website shows. There were 7,923 beer entries, with 296 awards given.

The Carolina Baurnhaus Ales won the gold in the experimental beer category with its Source Series Opuntia, a fermented rye saison.

The beer is brewed with North Carolina grown heirloom Wrens Abruzzi rye malt and pilsner malt, according to Facebook post from the brewery.

“The souring bacteria used in the beer is a strain of lactobacillus isolated by SouthYeast Labs from opuntia fruit in La France, SC. The beer was aged for 6 months in Cabernet barrels,” the post states.

“Opuntia” is the fruit from a prickly pear cactus.

The annual festival has five different three-hour judging sessions that take place over a three-day period.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

