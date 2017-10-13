‘I’ve never loved anything so selflessly’: A Parris Island Marine remembers a bulldog

More Videos 1:29 SC State Fair food includes a very, very big burger Pause 1:10 New Santee Cooper interim CEO Jim Brogdon discusses possible sale of the utility 1:16 Rental house scam victim tells his story 1:44 Pascoe says stripping him of power to prosecute would lead to 'absurd' result 2:23 Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values 0:51 Bottoms Up: Home Team Tavern’s Candy Corn Mind Eraser 1:15 Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 1:06 Why South Carolina's Steven Montac was frustrated watching his teammates 7:43 Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Syracuse 3:42 Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Cpl. Legend's handler remembers the Parris Island's bulldog mascot After the funeral for Cpl. Legend -- the Marine Corps Recruit Depot's mascot who died on Sept. 17 -- his handler, Lance Cpl. Alicia Stull, recalls their first meeting and the time he ran away as she was preparing for a date. After the funeral for Cpl. Legend -- the Marine Corps Recruit Depot's mascot who died on Sept. 17 -- his handler, Lance Cpl. Alicia Stull, recalls their first meeting and the time he ran away as she was preparing for a date. Jay Karr Staff video

