‘Spread my love,' SC teen told his mom in suicide note. Now she's following through

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos Dawn Staley looks ahead to the Sweet 16 Pause Dawn Staley: "How we're going to replace 22 and 12" Dawn Staley not focusing on UConn yet A'ja Wilson reminisces about her last game as a Gamecock Dawn Staley apologizes for missing national anthem Watch A'ja Wilson and the Gamecocks final home game of the season Dawn Staley recaps second round win over Virginia A’ja Wilson dances her way out of the Colonial Life Arena Clemson celebrates NCAA win ahead of Sweet 16 trip Jacob Olson, Eddy Demurias talk USC series loss to Florida Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A Clover therapist and the mother of 15-year-old Clover High School student Malaki Prescott, who took his own life on Jan. 29, discuss the need for more mental health awareness and education in schools and in the community. Amanda Harris Herald Sun

A Clover therapist and the mother of 15-year-old Clover High School student Malaki Prescott, who took his own life on Jan. 29, discuss the need for more mental health awareness and education in schools and in the community. Amanda Harris Herald Sun