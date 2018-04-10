He claimed to be a reincarnation of Jesus — and he led SC cops on a high-speed chase

A man who told police he that he was a reincarnation of Jesus Christ was arrested after a police chase on S.C. 544 on Saturday, according to The Sun News' Grand Strand Alliance partner . WPDE
Joseph Kevin Crump, a 42-year-old from Harrisburg, North Carolina was driving a yellow car when he led police on a chase that was captured on video, according to WPDE, and was later charged with reckless driving, failure to stop for blue light, leaving the scene of an accident, improper lane change and hit and run, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center online records.
According to a CCU police report obtained by WPDE, officers responded around 10 a.m. to U.S. 501 near Horry Georgetown Technical College in relation to a chase that had started on S.C. 544 and continued down Singleton Ridge Road.
When a CCU officer arrived, with assistance from Horry County police, the suspect was driving down the wrong side of 501 toward Conway, according to the report. Police said Horry County police had blown out one of the car's tires with stop sticks by that point, the report said.
According to Stephen North, who provided the video to WPDE, Crump " Gets into the oncoming traffic to go around the spikes and probably about 10 to 15 cops chasing after behind him. We kept going down the road, you know, after the cop moved the spikes out of the way and tried to catch up."
He added to WPDE that“you can see in the video ,the cop throwing down some more spikes on the road but as the car came up to the spikes, he just stopped and put his hands out the window. That's when the cops, you know, ripped him out and put him in cuffs and threw him into the back of the car.”
The high-speed chase started at a church in Garden City, where Horry County police responded for a suspicious call, according to an HCPD report obtained by WPDE. While on the way to the church, police recognized a yellow car that matched the description of one that was involved in a hit and run in Conway earlier that day, the report states.
Police verified the license plate and tried to pull the car over in the church parking lot, where the driver drove off as police got close, according to the report. A person at the church stepped in front of the slow moving vehicle, but the driver kept going and drove onto a sidewalk and into a grassy area near the church before leaving the parking lot and beginning the chase, the report says.
Prestwick Club Drive and Highway 544 that were unsuccessful, according to the report. The driver continued on 544 toward Conway before turning on to Singleton Ridge Road, where police were able to stop him, the report states. Police set up stop sticks at
Upon searching the man's car, police found a large amount of cash inside a purse, a large collection of rare coins and a briefcase that Crump said was not his, according to the report.
Crump requested medical care and was taken to a hospital, where he told an officer he was the reincarnation of Jesus Christ, the report states.
"Crump had earlier mentioned that since he was the reincarnated Jesus Christ that he had no earthly possessions and did not claim the coin collection. Because a proper owner of the coin collection could not be identified, it was entered into evidence as found property along with the other property from the vehicle." A family member told police that the rare coin collection had been given to Crump by her father, the report says. According to the report,
