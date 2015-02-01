About The State

The State Media Company
Quality Journalism: The State is South Carolina's most honored newspaper, with special recognition for photography and coverage of sports, politics and public policy. The State was the only South Carolina newspaper awarded the Triple Crown by the Associated Press Sports Editors (APSE) for Sunday and special sections and digital sports coverage. Members of The State's newsroom received more than two dozen first-place awards in the annual newspaper contest of the South Carolina Press Association, with an emphasis on photography, page design and coverage of elections, politics, sports, food, entertainment, the military and education. The State's daily politics report – "The Buzz" (thestate.com/the-buzz) – was recognized for digital innovation by The McClatchy Company, parent company of The State and 29 other daily newspapers.
Founded: The State Media Company was founded on February 18, 1891, by the Gonzales brothers (N.G., Ambrose and William). The name and the state tree, the Palmetto, which accompanies the name, symbolized the brothers' commitment to the state of South Carolina.
Sons of an aristocratic planter's daughter and a Cuban revolutionary who also was a Confederate colonel, the Gonzales brothers wanted to create a powerful voice and led the newspaper to become the largest and most influential in the state.
The newspaper was family-owned until 1986, when it was purchased by Knight Ridder. It was bought by The McClatchy Company in 2006 with McClatchy's acquisition of Knight Ridder.
The Market: Geographically, Columbia — the state capital — is in the center of the state, with a two-hour drive from either the Atlantic coast or the Blue Ridge Mountains, and about halfway between New York City and Miami, with easy access to interstate highways. Not just the center of state government, Columbia also is home to the main campus of the University of South Carolina and its developing research park, Innovista, and Fort Jackson, the country's largest U.S. Army basic training base.
Key Executives:
President & Publisher Sara Johnson Borton publisher@thestate.com
Vice President of Finance Cindy Taulbee ctaulbee@thestate.com
Vice President & Executive Editor Mark Lett mlett@thestate.com
Vice President of Advertising Bernie Heller bheller@thestate.com
Senior Director of Audience Development Richard Curtis rcurtis@thestate.com
Production Director Gary Young gyoung@thestate.com
Marketing Director Kathy Allen kallen@thestate.com
Human Resources Director Debbie Henderson dhenderson@thestate.com
Building Location: The State is housed in a 260,000-square-foot building, completed in 1988, three miles south of downtown Columbia.
Websites: TheState.com, GoGamecocks.com, GoColumbia.com
About GoGamecocks.com
Website: GoGamecocks.com is devoted to sports at the University of South Carolina. Content includes coverage of games and practice; press conference audio and video; and exclusive interviews with players, coaches and recruits.
GoGamecocks.com provides complete recruiting coverage on athletes from the Palmetto State, and student-athletes South Carolina is recruiting.
Text alerts from Gamecock games and breaking news stories keep Gamecock fans in the know at all times. For the die-hard Gamecock fan, GoGamecocks.com is available anywhere, via the Internet or mobile.
GoGamecocks.com represents outstanding, exclusive coverage by The State Media Company's award-winning sports reporting team.
GoGamecocks the Magazine: The State Media Company also produces GoGamecocks the Magazine.
