December 19, 2012 3:12 PM

Directory

General telephone inquiries

Customer Service: 1.800.888.3566

Main Switchboard: 1.800.888.5353

General office hours

Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Fax and other numbers

Breaking News state@thestate.com803.771.8415
Newsroom Fax803.771.8430
Sports Fax803.771.8613

Administration

TitleName/EmailPhone
Publisher & PresidentSara Johnson Borton publisher@thestate.com803.771.8693
Marketing Director/Executive Assistant to the PublisherKathy Allen kallen@thestate.com803.771.8370
Vice President of FinanceCindy Taulbee ctaulbee@thestate.com803.771.8408
General Accounting ManagerAndrae Houghlan ahoughlan@thestate.com803.771.8670
Production DirectorGary Young gyoung@thestate.com803-771-8399

Advertising

TitleName/EmailPhone
VP AdvertisingBernie Heller bheller@thestate.com803.771.8650
Legal Noticesstatelegalads@thestate.com803.771.8477
Ad inserts/couponsMary Karl Boepple  mkboepple@thestate.com803.771.8696
Direct MarketingBernie Heller bheller@thestate.com803.771.8650
Retail AdvertisingLauren Libet llibet@thestate.com803.771.8372
Classified Advertisingstateclassified@thestate.com | columbiathestate.adperfect.com803.771.7653
Online AdvertisingLauren Libet llibet@thestate.com803.771.8372
GoColumbia & Carolina BrideLauren Libet llibet@thestate.com803.771.8372
Obituariesstateobits@thestate.com | Obituary pricing & guidelines803.771.8452

Customer Service

TitleName/EmailPhone
Customer Servicecustomerservice@thestate.com1.800.888.3566
Senior Director of Audience DevelopmentRichard Curtis rcurtis@thestate.com803.771.8629
Customer Service ManagerAllen Washington awashington@thestate.com803.771.8382
Home Delivery ManagerLarry Duncan  lduncan@thestate.com803.771.8604
Single Copy ManagerJim Bourn jbourn@thestate.com803.771.8660
Subscriptions/Billingcustomerservice@thestate.com1.800.888.3566
Advertising payment by phone 803.771.8321

Human Resources

TitleName/EmailPhone
Human Resources DirectorDebbie Henderson dhenderson@thestate.com803.771.8359
Human Resources Fax 803.540.3041

Newsroom

TitleName/EmailPhone
Vice President & Executive EditorMark Lett mlett@thestate.com803.771.8451
Managing EditorSteve Brook sbrook@thestate.com803.771.8464
Associate Editor for Editorial, Business & Special ProjectsPaul Osmundson posmundson@thestate.com803.771.8308

Local News/Business

TitleName/EmailPhone
Assistant Managing EditorEileen Waddell ewaddell@thestate.com803.771.8621
Senior WriterJohn Monk jmonk@thestate.com | @jmonkatthestate803.771.8344
Business ReporterJeffrey Wilkinson jwilkinson@thestate.com | @wilkinson_Jeff803.771.8495
Business ReporterRoddie Burris rburris@thestate.com803.771.8398
ReporterSarah Ellis sellis@thestate.com | @ellissk04803.771.8307
ReporterTim Flach tflach@thestate.com803.771.8483
ReporterSammy Fretwell sfretwell@thestate.com | @sfretwell83803.771.8537
ReporterClif Leblanc cleblanc@thestate.com803.771.8664

Opinion/Editorial

TitleName/EmailPhone
Associate EditorCindi Ross Scoppe cscoppe@thestate.com | @cindiscoppe803.771.8571
Editorial CartoonistRobert Ariail rariail@thestate.com 
Letters to the Editorstateeditor@thestate.com803.771.8465

Sports

TitleName/EmailPhone
Executive Sports EditorRick Millians rmillians@thestate.com803.771.8450
Assistant Sports Editor, PresentationMeredith Sheffer msheffer@thestate.com803.771.8519
Sports ReporterDavid Cloninger dcloninger@thestate.com803.771.8676
Sports ReporterJosh Kendall jkendall@thestate.com803.771.8496
Sports ReporterMatt Connolly mconnolly@thestate.com803.771.8368
Sports ReporterBenjamin Breiner bbreiner@thestate.com803.771.8443
Prep Sports CoordinatorLewis Bezjak lbezjak@thestate.com803.771.8419

Features

TitleName/EmailPhone
Features, Arts & Entertainment EditorDawn Kujawa dkujawa@thestate.com803.771.8561
Go Columbia ReporterErin Shaw eshaw@thestate.com | @GoCoErin803.771.8366
Go Columbia CoordinatorDwaun Sellers dsellers@thestate.com803.771.8560
Social Announcementsthestate.com/social, social@thestate.com803.771.8614

Governance

 
TitleName/EmailPhone
ReporterCassie Cope ccope@thestate.com | @cassielcope803.771.8657
ReporterJamie Self jself@thestate.com | @jamiemself803.771.8658
ReporterAvery Wilks awilks@thestate.com | @averygwilks803.771.8362

Administration & Reader's Desk

TitleName/EmailPhone
Reader's Desk 803.771.8416
Calendars / Community Newscalendars@thestate.com | events@thestate.com803.771.8416

Online News

TitleName/EmailPhone
Managing Editor for OnlineGary Ward gward@thestate.com803.771.8598
   
Assistant Online Editor, GoGamecocks.comDwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com803.771.8687
Video-Photo DirectorMatt Walsh mwalsh@thestate.com | @MWalshMedia803.771.8376
General Inquiries & Online Supportonline@thestate.com 
   

Photography

TitleName/EmailPhone
PhotojournalistTim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com | @timdominickSC803.771.8420
PhotojournalistTracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com | @StatephotoTracy803.771.8420
PhotojournalistGerry Melendez gmelendez@thestate.com | @gerrymelendez803.771.8420

Design

TitleName/EmailPhone
Designer/Food WriterSusan Ardis sardis@thestate.com | @foodsusan803.771.8595
   

Copy Desk

TitleName/EmailPhone
Universal Desk SpecialistRobert Moore rmoore@thestate.com803.771.8413
Features Copy EditorBobby Bryant blbryant@thestate.com803.771.8454
Night News EditorKevin Mclendon kmclendon@thestate.com803.771.8337
Digital Producer/Universal Desk SpecialistNoah Feit nfeit@thestate.com803.771.8435
Universal Desk SpecialistElissa Macarin emacarin@thestate.com803.771.8339
Universal Desk SpecialistJared Macarin jmacarin@thestate.com803.771.8471
   

