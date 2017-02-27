Cat video submissions: 3, 2 ,1...launch!

Looking for a champagne cocktail to ring in the new year? Then try your hand at making a St. Germain. Or, leave it to the professionals and head over to Solstice Kitchen in NE Columbia. A glass of the La Marca prosecco by itself isn't a bad idea either. Cheers!
This Halloween you must try City Bar's "The Up In Smoke". Not only is it large enough to share, but it's cauldron-like effect and eery green coloring are the perfect compliment to any costume. Bottoms up, if you dare!
Next time you're in Lexington near Old Mill Brewpub, be sure to stop in. Not only is the food exceptional, but their in-house brews and cocktail menu can stand on its own. Watch how their simple, yet delicious, "peachy Bellini" is made.