What is this tail appendage?

Callie the Calico kitten loves playing in an overturned hamper.
Noni stares intently and chatters to birds outside the window.
Pickles sits at the table and demands scraps.
Claudia licks and “whispers” into her friend Stanley’s ear.
Cats Joe and Macanudo duel over who gets to relax in the best cardboard box.
Kit Kat loves playing her own version of fetch on the stairs.
Bunny licks her human, 7-year-old Jackson, while he watches TV.
Kittens Cooper and Lexus don't need fancy toys. Just give them a plastic cup to bat around.
Pleepster the cat enjoys a brushing with a lint roller.
Khadija the cat rockets into the air for a toy.