Faith and Harry perform Moon River

Bowie loves playing fetch with rubber bands.
Fat Jack attacks his own tail
Pumpkin and Rocky don’t like sharing boxes.
Emmy investigates her human’s room, then leaps away in fright.
Noni stares intently and chatters to birds outside the window.
Pickles sits at the table and demands scraps.
Claudia licks and “whispers” into her friend Stanley’s ear.
Five-month-old Maine Coon kittens Samson and Delilah play together.
Cats Joe and Macanudo duel over who gets to relax in the best cardboard box.
Kit Kat loves playing her own version of fetch on the stairs.