Entertainment

May 08, 2017 3:26 PM

Make this easy strawberry salsa to kick off strawberry season

Fresno Bee Staff

The base for this salsa is strawberries, which are in season.

Food blogger Gianna Dinuzzo made this sweet and savory recipe to go with almost-homemade chips.

Strawberry salsa and many other recipes are featured on her blog, giannamary.com.

Strawberry Salsa

by Gianna Dinuzzo

2 cups diced strawberries

1/4 red onion, diced

1/3 cup chopped cilantro

1/2 lime, juiced

3 tablespoons of honey or agave

1 jalapeno

1 avocado, diced

Pinch of salt, to taste

Place all salsa ingredients (except avocado) in a small bowl and combine. Gently stir in avocado and add salt to taste.

For chips, slice a stack of corn tortillas into fourths. Spray with coconut oil and bake until crispy.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bottom's Up: Tios Mexican Cafe

View More Video

Entertainment Videos