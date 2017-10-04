Marco Rubio, late to ‘Game of Thrones,’ missed his White House shot. Coincidence?

More Videos 1:17 The incredible true story of Ian Gale Pause 1:17 Gonzales Gardens public housing demolition in Columbia, SC 0:53 Armed robbery of Citgo gas station 3:11 Game preview: Difficult tasks await USC against Arkansas 1:49 Riding along in the Triple Scoop ice cream truck 6:35 Dabo Swinney previews matchup with 'very good' Wake Forest team 2:27 Santee Cooper CEO says nuclear project didn't fail. "It was an investment." 0:57 Look inside the new LulaRoe distribution center 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 1:33 Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Marco Rubio suspends campaign after losing in Florida primary Marco Rubio bids farewell to his presidential campaign at Florida International University after losing the Florida primary to Donald Trump on March 15, 2016. Marco Rubio bids farewell to his presidential campaign at Florida International University after losing the Florida primary to Donald Trump on March 15, 2016. Credit: Jose A. Iglesias/Miami Herald/El Nuevo Herald

Marco Rubio bids farewell to his presidential campaign at Florida International University after losing the Florida primary to Donald Trump on March 15, 2016. Credit: Jose A. Iglesias/Miami Herald/El Nuevo Herald