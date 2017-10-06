Country star ‘broken’ after Vegas shooting, plays heart-breaking tribute to victims

FILE - In this June 10, 2016 file photo, Eric Church performs at the CMA Music Festival at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Country star Church struggled to hold back tears in a tribute to the victims of the mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas and debuted a song he wrote in their honor called "Why Not Me." Church was a headliner at the Route 91 Harvest Festival two days before a gunman opened fire on a crowd of thousands Sunday night, Oct. 1, 2017. Photo by Al Wagner