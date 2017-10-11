Which SC team made the Top 25 College Football Stadiums in America?

Thrillist has ranked the Top 25 College Football Stadiums in America. UCLA’s Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, was named Number 1, Oklahoma State’s Boone Pickens Stadium came in at 25.
In between, six teams from the SEC made the cut — and one team from South Carolina made the Top 5.
This is what Thrillist’s experts said about Clemson, who they rank Number 5:
“You know this stadium better as Death Valley, a name having nothing to do with the desert in California but with a cemetery that once overlooked the field. The home of the 2016 national champs has moved up everyone’s list of top venues as the team has moved up the rankings. But it’s not all thanks to on-field performance. ‘Howard’s Rock is the perfect example of what makes college football special,’ Ubben says. The rock he refers to comes from the California desert and sits atop the hill in the east end zone. Before each game, Clemson players touch the rock for luck before sprinting down the hill and onto the field, easily the most distinct entrance in college football.”
Rankings were based on the building, the atmosphere, the crowds, the rituals and the scene. Thrillist used the combined experience of writers who specialize in college football coverage — Heather Dinich and Ryan McGee of ESPN.com, Ivan Maisel of ESPN the Magazine and David Ubben of The Athletic, Sports on Earth and Flyover Country — to compile the list.
See the entire list here: www.thrillist.com/travel/nation/best-college-football-stadiums
