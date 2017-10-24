Best of the rest: Events from Oct. 24 and beyond

Tuesday, Oct. 24
Pulmonary fibrosis support group: 2-3 p.m. at bimonthly meeting, Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church, 5503 Sunset Blvd., Lexington, in room 115, the rear of main building next to gym. Support for patients and caregivers of people with pulmonary fibrosis. Free. 803-960-9949.
Wednesday, Oct. 25
Flu Shot Clinics: 12-2 p.m. at Richland Library Southeast, 7421 Garners Ferry Road. In an effort to offer local residents access to preventive care, Richland Library is once again partnering with Walgreens to offer free flu shots over the next few months. Registration is not required. Flu shots are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. The flu shot clinics are open to anyone 12 years and older. Children ages 12 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Free. www.richlandlibrary.com
Thursday, Oct. 26
USC Fall Literary Festival 2017: Terrance Hayes: 6-8 p.m. at USC Ernest F. Hollings Special Collections Library. Enter Hollings Library through USC Thomas Cooper Library at 1322 Greene St., Columbia. The University of South Carolina’s Fall Literary Festival, now in its 18th season, brings three major authors to campus over the course of a few weeks every year. Terrance Hayes, a native of Columbia, will read Thursday, Oct. 26. The author of five books of poetry, Hayes’ work explores identity, race, experience and spirituality. His “Wind in a Box” won a Pushcart Prize; “Hip Logic” was a winner of the National Poetry Series; and “Muscular Music” won both the Whiting Writers Award and the Kate Tufts Discovery Award. The festival is co-hosted by University Libraries and the Department of English, and sponsored by a generous anonymous donor, allowing each program to be free and open to the public. http://library.sc.edu/fallfestival.html
Left Bank Big Band Concert: 7:30 p.m. at USC School of Music Recital Hall, 813 Assembly St., Columbia. USC’s premier jazz ensemble, Left Bank Big Band, ensemble often features well-known jazz artists as guest soloists and frequently premieres arrangements and compositions written by USC jazz faculty and students. Free. http://www.sc.edu/study/colleges_schools/music/ensembles/jazz_ensembles/left_bank/index.php
Reconstructing Home: 6-9 p.m. at the Venue on Main, 1620 Main St., Columbia. The sixth annual Reconstructing Home Art Show and Fundraiser is Transitions Homeless Center’s signature event. The evening will feature an art show with art done by our clients, a silent and live auction, great food from local restaurants, live music, drinks, and fun. The funds raised will support the programs and services offered at Transitions to help homeless men and women get off the streets and back into permanent housing. Music will be performed by Time for Pirates with food selections from TakoSushi, Michael’s Cafe, The Oak Table, Thirsty Fellow, Blue Marlin, Villa Tronco, Ally and Eloise and the Melting Pot. $75 individual. 803-708-4861 x230 or www.transitionssc.org
HOWLoween Tricks & Treats: 6-8 p.m. at Grill Marks in the Vista, 711 Gervais St., Columbia. Costume contest for dogs and kids (free treats for dressing up, winners announced at 8 p.m.), drink specials for adults, games and photo opportunities for all. Free. http://www.grillmarks.com/events
Palmetto Citizens Amphitheater Grand Opening & Dedication: 6 p.m. at Palmetto Citizens Amphitheater, Doko Meadows Park, 171 Langford Road, Blythewood. The event will showcase the brand new Palmetto Citizens Amphitheater, an open-air, outdoor performing arts venue located in the center of Doko Meadows Park in Blythewood. The free family friendly event will include live music from The Root Doctors, The Sensational Epics and Alex and Cat. Between acts, Freeway Music will be providing musical entertainment in an adjacent stage area. There will be food trucks, a bar for the adults and a kids area near the Doko Meadows playground with balloon art, face painting, and sweet treats. Free. www.townofblythewoodsc.gov
“Top Girls” at USC Center for Performance Experiment: 8 p.m., Oct. 26-29 at Center for Performance Experiment, 718 Devine St. Esteemed British playwright Caryl Churchill’s Obie-winning “Top Girls” is a witty and thought-provoking look at the sacrifices women make to achieve success in a male-dominated world. Churchill begins her inventive script with a surreal dinner party in which a young businesswoman, Marlene, celebrates her recent work promotion with a group of barrier-breaking females from across the ages. Once the party ends, however, we witness the devastating personal cost of Marlene’s ascension up the corporate ladder, both to her family and herself. $10 at the door. Theatre.sc.edu
Friday, Oct. 27
Evil Dead, The Musical: Oct. 27- 28 at 8 p.m. and Oct. 29 at 3 p.m. at Trustus Theatre, 520 Lady St., Columbia. This hilarious live stage show takes all the elements of the cult classic films, “The Evil Dead,” “Evil Dead 2,” and “Army of Darkness” and combines them for one of the craziest theatrical experiences of all time. Five college students go to an abandoned cabin in the woods, and accidentally unleash an evil force that turns them all into demons. It’s all up to Ash (a housewares employee, turned demon-killing hero), and his trusty chainsaw to save the day. Blood flies. Limbs are dismembered. Demons tell bad jokes… and all to music. The songs are completely off the wall as well. Titles like “All the Men in My Life Keep Getting Killed by Candarian Demons” and “What the F**k was That?” will have audiences rolling in their seats, and screaming for more blood. $25-$35. http://trustus.org/event/evil-dead-the-musical/
Fall Concert, The Columbia Community Concert Bandd: 7:30 p.m. at Heyward Moore Fine Arts Center, Airport High School, 1315 Boston Ave., West Columbia. Free concert by the 80-member Columbia Community Concert Band, conducted by Bill Ackerman and BJ Brazier, featuring standard band pieces, folk songs, marches and Disney themes. Free. cccb.bandlink.org, 803-781-9781
Trunk or Treat: 5:30-7 p.m. at Robert Mills House Parking Lot, 1616 Blanding St., Columbia. Put on your costume and join Historic Columbia as we bring the fun of Halloween to the Robert Mills House during Trunk or Treat. Children will enjoy trick-or-treating with a twist in a safe and fun environment. Community members and organizations will display decorated trunks filled with candy in the parking lot of the Robert Mills House. Awards and prizes for best costumes, best decorated trunk and scarecrows will be given at 6:45 p.m. Historic Columbia is accepting registrations for businesses, organizations and families to place a decorated vehicle at the event. Vehicle owners must register via email by Monday, Oct. 23. Free and open to the public. http://www.historiccolumbia.org/events/trunk-or-treat
Saturday, Oct. 28
Flu Shot Clinics: 12-2 p.m. at Richland Library Ballentine, 1200 Dutch Fork Road in Irmo. In an effort to offer local residents access to preventive care, Richland Library is once again partnering with Walgreens to offer free flu shots over the next few months. Registration is not required. Flu shots are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. The flu shot clinics are open to anyone 12 years and older. Children ages 12 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Free. www.richlandlibrary.com
Super Heroes Fun Fest: 5-7 p.m. at Meadow Lake Park, 524 Beckman Drive, Columbia. This is a free family event for children from preschool to eighth grade to come dressed in their favorite superhero costume and enjoy games, free food, candy, dancing and more in a loving, safe environment. Free. Chosen2conquer.com 803-397-5072
Community Fall Fun Day: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1201 Mohawk Drive, West Columbia. BBQ plates, bake sale, silent auction, vendors (LulaRue, Paparazzi, Mary Kay, Jamberry, and many more). There will be a bounce house and airbrush face painting for the kids. Free. trinityumcwc.org
A Soup-er Celebration and Bake Sale: Noon to 2 p.m. at Shepherd’s Center behind Trenholm Road United Methodist Church, 3401 Trenholm Road, Columbia. All-you-can-eat homemade soups, plus bread, beverages and dessert. Entertainment by Blue Serenade Orchestra. $10 cash or check, buy tickets by Oct. 25 at noon. 803-779-4449, Shepherdscent626@bellsouth.net
Sunday, Oct. 29
Two Gals and a Fork Food Tours: 4-6:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 29 at Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St., Columbia. Two Gals and a Fork Food Tours and Historic Columbia partner to offer a Sunday Funday historical walking food tour in the Vista. Guests will visit five top Vista restaurants for a sampling of food and hear about the rich history of Columbia. Tickets are $38 to $43 depending on the number in your party and can be purchased at www.twogalsfoodtours.com. Two Gals and a Fork also offers customized events for groups of 10 to 18. $38-$43 depending on number in your party. www.twogalsfoodtours.com, 803-360-0578.
Tuesday, Oct. 31
Bethel to Host Free Fall Festival: 6-8 p.m. at Bethel A.M.E. Church, 819 Woodrow St. Experience an evening of amusement for children and adults that is a safe alternative to trick-or-treating door to door. The night of fellowship offers trunk-or-treating, fun games, cool prizes, good food and candy. Free. bethelcolumbia.org or 803-779-0138
Not-So-Spooky Halloween Stroll: 3-5 p.m. at Richland Library Main, 1431 Assembly St., and Main Street District. Come dressed in your costume for fun and holiday-themed activities throughout the library, then take a stroll in the Main Street District for trick-or-treating. Free. www.richlandlibrary.com
Halloween in Oz: 5-10 p.m. at South Carolina State Museum, 301 Gervais St. Families get in your best costumes and join us at the museum for a safe family-friendly Halloween party. Enjoy Halloween games, activities, a trick-or-treat scavenger hunt, ghost tours, children’s costume contest and “The Wizard of Oz” 4-D Experience. $5. scmuseum.org or 803-898-4999
Pumpkin Patch: 1-7 p.m. at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 513 West Church St., Batesburg. Our pumpkin patch is a fundraiser to support local missions in our community. We have pumpkins in all shapes and sizes. Prices of pumpkins range from $4 to $30. 803-532-6968.
Wednesday, Nov. 1
Flu Shot Clinics: 3-5 p.m. at Richland Library St. Andrews, 2916 Broad River Road. Registration is not required. Flu shots are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. The flu shot clinics are open to anyone 12 years and older. Children ages 12 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Free. www.richlandlibrary.com
Friday, Nov. 3
Bonnie Jones and the Experimental Music Workshop: 8-10 p.m. at Tapp’s Art Center, 1644 Main St. Bonnie Jones joins the USC Experimental Music Workshop for an evening of adventurous music-making at Tapp’s Art Center, presented by Infinite Room and the USC Luise E. Peake Music & Culture Colloquim Series. $8; $5, students. www.tappsartscenter.com
Opera at USC: “La Finta Giardiniera by Mozart: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3-4 and 3 p.m. Nov. 5 at Drayton Hall Theatre, 1214 College St. Opera at USC presents Mozart’s “La Finta Giardiniera,” a fully staged opera with live orchestra. Sung in Italian. $25; seniors, USC faculty and staff, military, $20; students, $7. http://www.sc.edu/study/colleges_schools/music/ensembles
Happy Hour on Main Street: 5:30-7 p.m. Tour begins at the State House, 1100 Gervais St. This guided tour offers insight into the history of Columbia focusing on the progress seen through the life of its Main Street and downtown corridor. Participants will stop at local historic sites and receive two free beverages and appetizers along the way. All tours meet on the Gervais St. side of the State House near the Washington statue. $20, Historic Columbia members; $25, nonmembers. www.historiccolumbia.org/events
Saturday, Nov. 4
Carolina Kick Off For A Cure: The Zone at Williams-Brice Stadium, 1125 George Rogers Blvd. Participants enjoy an indoor tailgate feast of delicious food from some of the area’s favorite restaurants as well as complimentary beer and wine. All proceeds benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. $65. www.carolinakickoff.com
Subversive Art Festival Extravaganza: 5-10 p.m. at Tapp’s Art Center, 1644 Main St. The Subversive Art Festival Extravaganza 2.0 will be the second iteration of last year’s festival organized by the New Legacy Project. This year’s theme is “Dream Dangerously.” The time has come to re-imagine our future society and demand that which power would have us deem impossible. SAFE 2.0 will be a space to challenge the limits of what is presented as the only “workable” systems of organizing our society. $7. www.tappsartscenter.com
Chapin United Methodist Church Bazaar: 8-10 p.m. at Chapin United Methodist Church, 415 Lexington Ave., Chapin. Canned and baked goods, soups, frozen casseroles, Christmas gifts, crafts, woodworking, holiday decorations and more. Breakfast and lunch served. Free. 803-345-2801.
Reviving Historic Plaster and Masonry: 10 a.m. to noon at 1634 Main St. Lauren Dillon of Master of Plaster and Kirk Dillon of Dillion Construction Services will lead participants in a discussion and a demonstration of historic plaster, and attendees will learn about historically appropriate tools, materials, and application processes in this hands on workshop showcasing interior plaster restoration. $5, Historic Columbia members; $10, nonmembers. www.historiccolumbia.org/events
Garden Tour for Gardeners: 10 and 11:30 a.m. at Hampton-Preston Gardens, 1615 Blanding St. Come join Historic Columbia’s garden staff, Keith Mearns and Evan Clements, as they lead plant specific tours of the famed Hampton-Preston Gardens. $15, Historic Columbia members; $20, nonmembers. www.historiccolumbia.org/events
Monday, Nov. 6
USC Percussion Ensemble Concert: 7:30 p.m. at School of Music Recital Hall, 813 Assembly St. Composer and USC percussion alumnus Baljinder Sekhon joins the university’s premier percussion ensemble. From works for large ensemble to solo works to electronic music, Sekhon demonstrates a wide range of interests and styles. Free. www.sc.edu/study/colleges_schools/music/index.php
Tuesday, Nov. 7
Emerging Columbia: Public Arts in the Midlands: 5:30-8 p.m. at Tapp’s Art Center, 1644 Main St. Join COR and Tapp’s as we explore the amazing impact public art has in the Midlands, economic and otherwise. As a lead-up to COR’s Time for Art winter gala and silent auction, Emerging Columbia will feature a panel of industry experts to explain and answer questions about the importance of having a thriving arts scene in our community. $10, COR and Tapp’s Members; $20, nonmembers; $25, day of. www.tappsartscenter.com
Wednesday, Nov. 8
Flu Shot Clinics: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Richland Library Blythewood, 218 McNulty St. Registration is not required. Flu shots are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. The flu shot clinics are open to anyone 12 years and older. Children ages 12 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Free. www.richlandlibrary.com
Thursday, Nov. 9
Speaker @ the Center: Noon to 1 p.m. at South Carolina State Library, 1500 Senate St. Speaker @ the Center is a free series open to the public that takes place at the South Carolina State Library. Each event brings a South Carolina author to the library to discuss their writing process and most recent book. This event will host James Everett Kibler, Jr., “Taking Root: The Nature Writing of William and Adam Summer of Pomaria.” Books are available for purchase and signing at each event. Free. http://readsc.org/speakers, 803-545-4432
‘Speech and Debate’: 8 p.m. Nov. 9-12 at USC Lab Theatre, 1400 Wheat St. In this critically acclaimed dark comedy by playwright Stephen Karam, three high school misfits find connection as they plot to expose a teacher who preys on his male students. In the process, they must contend with their own secrets and insecurities to discover the power of their voices. Speech & Debate contains adult themes and is not appropriate for children. $10 at the door. theatre.sc.edu
Parker Quartet Concert: 7:30 p.m. at USC School of Music Recital Hall, 813 Assembly St. Inspiring performances, luminous sound and exceptional musicianship are the hallmarks of the Grammy Award-winning Parker Quartet. The group has rapidly distinguished itself as one of the preeminent ensembles of its generation. $15, adults; $10, senior citizens and military; $5, students. www.sc.edu/study/colleges_schools/music/ensembles
USC Fall Literary Festival: Lydia Millet: 6-8 p.m. at Ernest F. Hollings Special Collections Library. Enter Hollings Library through USC Thomas Cooper Library, 1322 Greene St. The University of South Carolina’s Fall Literary Festival, now in its eighteenth season, brings three major authors to campus over the course of a few weeks every year. Lydia Millet is a prolific novelist with a master’s degree in environmental policy. Millet is known for her dark sense of humor, her political bent, and her observations of modern climate and technological challenges. Free. http://library.sc.edu/p/fallfestival
Friday, Nov. 10
Shane Parish, solo guitar @ if Art Gallery: 8-10:30 p.m. at if Art Gallery, 1223 Lincoln St. Shane Parish, a resident of Asheville, North Carolina, is the mastermind behind the cutting-edge rock band Ahleuchatistas. Taking classic old-timey folk songs, Shane has abstracted them in utterly fascinating ways to evoke the haunting world of the American south. The show will begin with a short electroacoustic improv by Greg Stuart and Tom Law. $10. www.conundrum.us
Bruce Xu, Young Organist, in Recital : 7 p.m. at Shandon United Methodist Church, 3407 Devine St. Bruce Xu, a gifted 14-year-old organist from New York, will present a recital of works by Bach, Durufle, Dupre, Walton, Franck and Widor. Bruce is a sophomore at the North Carolina School of the Arts, where he studies organ with Timothy Olsen. Having recently won first prize in six major organ competitions throughout the southeast, Bruce’s future as a concert organist is most promising. Free. 803-414-0479
City of Columbia’s 39th annual Veterans Day Parade: 11 a.m. from the intersection of Sumter and Laurel streets, southbound on Sumter Street, ending at Pendleton Street near the State House. This year’s grand marshal will be retired Col. Jack Van Loan. Van Loan was a Vietnam War Air Force fighter pilot who was shot down during his 74th combat mission and spent six years as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam before he was released in 1973. The Veterans Day Parade is sponsored by the city of Columbia, AARP and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of South Carolina. Free. 803-545-3100.
Campus Military Groups Host Veterans Day Leadership Panel: 3:30-6:30 p.m. at Darla Moore School of Business, W.W. Hootie Johnson Performance Hall Room 101, 1014 Greene St. The USC Student Veterans Association, Army ROTC Gamecock Battalion and the USC Veterans Alumni Council will host a two-part discussion featuring twelve panelists who will share their insights into leadership and empowerment, while showcasing veterans and their positive impact on the workforce and community. Free. www.eventbrite.com/e/veterans-day-leadership-panel-tickets-38558895695
Saturday, Nov. 11
Kingsmen Breakfast: 8-10 a.m. at Christian Life Church, 2700 Bush River Road. Come for a great breakfast, meet new friends, and hear Barney speak. Be encouraged as you worship, laugh together, receive prayer and pray for each other. Guys of all ages are invited. Suggested donation: $3-5 per meal. 803-798-4488.
Comments