Woofstock a day of barks, bands and brews

Still gathering your nerve to stop in at Tallulah, Devine Street’s newest casual-upscale bar and restaurant? Look to the cocktail menu for liquid courage. Bartender Allison Lovelace demonstrates the “dark and spicy,” Tallulah's take on a dark and stormy.
In honor of Columbia's annual Greek Festival, Aaron Klugh, owner, and Trish Vieler, head bartender, of Black Market Tavern, created a cocktail using the traditional Greek spirit Ouzo. Here, Vieler demonstrates how to craft said cocktail (which tastes like the center of an orange