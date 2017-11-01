More Videos

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with NC State 4:32

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with NC State

Pause
Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Bentley, Muschamp share kind words with opposition, each other after Vanderbilt win 0:20

Bentley, Muschamp share kind words with opposition, each other after Vanderbilt win

What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs 0:31

What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs

What part does Gamecocks run game play in competing with Georgia? 1:16

What part does Gamecocks run game play in competing with Georgia?

'Brush your teeth physical': How the Gamecocks are preparing for Georgia 1:51

'Brush your teeth physical': How the Gamecocks are preparing for Georgia

SCANA is more than just SCE&G 0:51

SCANA is more than just SCE&G

House committee wants South Carolinians to get their money back from SCE&G 3:10

House committee wants South Carolinians to get their money back from SCE&G

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 2:34

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 2:34

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

  • Woofstock a day of barks, bands and brews

    Annual fundraiser for Humane Society at Jake's on Devine Nov. 5, 2017

Woofstock a day of barks, bands and brews

Annual fundraiser for Humane Society at Jake's on Devine Nov. 5, 2017
smardis@thestate.com

Entertainment

Bottoms Up: Tallulah

Still gathering your nerve to stop in at Tallulah, Devine Street’s newest casual-upscale bar and restaurant? Look to the cocktail menu for liquid courage. Bartender Allison Lovelace demonstrates the “dark and spicy,” Tallulah's take on a dark and stormy.

Entertainment

Bottoms Up: "Its Greek to Me"

In honor of Columbia's annual Greek Festival, Aaron Klugh, owner, and Trish Vieler, head bartender, of Black Market Tavern, created a cocktail using the traditional Greek spirit Ouzo. Here, Vieler demonstrates how to craft said cocktail (which tastes like the center of an orange