USC student plays drums with the Foo Fighters ... again

A North Myrtle Beach native who was previously invited onstage to play drums for the Foo Fighters became a "repeat offender," as he performed with the rock band for a second time.
“I never had a repeat offender at a Foo Fighters show, but tonight, this crazy mother[expletive] Pierce is back,” the band's frontman Dave Grohl told the crowd at Georgia State Stadium Saturday evening.
Pierce Edge, a 20-year-old sophomore at the University of South Carolina, told The Sun News Grohl recognized him from last year's concert in Columbia, S.C., where he played drums on a cover of Queen's “Under Pressure” in front of thousands of fans.
"At the start of the show, not even two seconds into the band walking on stage, Dave Grohl recognized me by the shirt I was wearing from the previous time and the sign I had," Edge said. "So within two seconds, I knew he had at least saw me. So from the start of the show, I knew that something was going to happen."
The noticeable, polka-dotted button up is the shirt Edge says he wears to shows if it's his first time seeing a band.
"I knew that because [Grohl] made so much banter and light-hearted criticism of it last time in Columbia, that it would be the most easily identifiable part this time in Atlanta so I decided to wear it again and it worked thankfully," Edge explained.
In a video of Saturday's performance, you can hear Grohl saying how the shirt reminded him of what he wore to the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards.
"Ladies and gentlemen, the kid with the same shirt that I wore to the 1996 MTV Awards, this is Pierce ladies and gentlemen," Grohl exclaimed before Edge went onstage.
Compared to his first experience with the Foo Fighters, Edge said he wasn't as nervous going onstage again.
"With the first time it felt like hyper-realism — I wasn’t quite sure it was actually happening. I just looked like I was in a daze, unaware of really what was going on," he said. "This time around, I felt more calm and controlled about everything. I was fully aware of what was going on in the moment and I was better able to conduct myself. It felt a little more down to earth this time."
Before Edge got behind the drum kit to perform the band's debut album classic "Big Me," he said felt grateful to be able to experience playing with the Foo Fighters again.
"Climbing up through the stage, I was very thankful for everyone," he said. "I was telling everyone from the security guard pulling me on, to all of the techs backstage just thank you for this opportunity. I felt like I had to pay them back somehow, I don’t know how else to put it really."
