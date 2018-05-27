Luke Bryan is bringing his 'Farm Tour' to SC. Here's what you need to know

Country music star Luke Bryan will perform a concert at a South Carolina farm this fall, one of several stops that are part of his "Farm Tour 2018."
Fresh off his first season as a judge on the revived "American Idol," Bryan will perform Oct. 5 at Misty Morning Farms in North Augusta, about 70 miles southwest of Columbia. The stop in Aiken County will be Bryan's fifth in a six-city tour in which he brings his act to rural American farms.
During the tour, which honors local farmers, Bryan also will perform in Ohio, Illinois, Iowa, Florida and Georgia.
More than 100,000 fans have attended the tour each year since it began in 2009, according to Augusta country music station Kicks 99.
Bryant likes to give back to local farmers by awarding college scholarships to students from farming families who are attending the local college or universities near the tour's performances, the station reported.
Tickets to the North Augusta concert go on sale June 6 and are $51 in advance. They will be $60 at the gate. Once the show sells out, no tickets will be sold at the gate, according to Bryan's website.
Parking for the concert is $5 in advance and $20 the day of the concert. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show begins at 6 p.m.
