Paw Patrol coming to Columbia on the double!

Columbia kid with a passion for PAW Patrol have a chance to see their favorite pups live at Colonial Life Area in September.
Tickets for PAW Patrol Live!: Race to the Rescue will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., according to Ticketmaster.
Seats start at $24 and can cost up to $137 for the show featuring the popular cartoon dogs.
PAW Patrol's live show will be playing at the Colonial Life Arena from Sept. 14 until Sept. 16, according to Ticketmaster.
According to the show's website, the show will feature the Great Adventure Bay Race, a contest between Adventyre Bay's Mayor Goodway and Foggy Bottom's Mayor Humdinger. When Mayor Goodway goes missing, the PAW Patrol is on the case.
