This Grammy nominated singer songwriter will play for free and hot chicken's involved

Your ears and your mouth will get fired up.
Tin Roof and The Senate, two connected bar-restaurant venues on Senate Street in the Vista, recently announced that they're putting on Hot Chicken Fest June 23. Headlining the night is the Grammy nominated Will Hoge. His concert will be free.
Hoge, having come up in Tennessee around the Nashville area, adds a dash of soul crooning to heartland rock and roll with a touch of twang, bringing together a voice reminiscent of Otis Redding with the balladry of Bruce Springsteen. He might be most known as the songwriter behind Eli Young Band's "Even If It Breaks Your Heart," which earned Hoge a Grammy nomination for "Country Song of the Year."
Hoge was picked up early by Atlantic Records but struck out on his own and dug miles of pavement, gaining a reputation as a working man's Springsteen over the decade. All Music said his barroom performances make audiences "alternately weep into their whiskeys and hit the dancefloor," a reputation that he's maintained with his road dog touring.
Like Hoge, hot chicken is also Nashville, Tennessee bred. Lately, the spicy fried bird has hit the main stream with KFC even getting in on the game.
“Hot chicken is indisputably Nashville's iconic food," said Susannah Felts of Serious Eats, "simple in concept, its aggressive flavor isn't one you'll soon forget. Hot chicken takes something unassailably Southern, heavy, and indulgent—I'm talking regular fried chicken—and makes that dish seem like sissy food. Nashville's take puts the hurt on—it's fried chicken reborn with a fiery spirit, sweet-mean, as if the contents of Granny's picnic basket were somehow crossed with a young Mick Jagger.”
At Hot Chicken Fest, Tin Roof and The Senate will be offering a "hot chicken buffet from various 'heat' stations served with our Southern inspired, made from scratch sides."
The doors and hot chicken buffet open at 5pm. Honky Tonk Outlaws start the day off with, as their name suggests, outlaw country tunes of yesteryear mixed with their own takes on the genre. Will Hoge plays in The Senate at 9 p.m. While the music is free, the hot chicken buffet will cost you $12 in advance or $15 day of. But your purchase of the hot chicken is not required to catch the hot tunes.
