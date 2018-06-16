SC music legend Drink Small is playing two days in Columbia

"It's never too late to do right," Drink Small sings in his Holy Ghost infused romp of the same title. "But it always too soon to do wrong," he rounds out the lyrics.
Now it might be a sin to miss a performance of the octogenarian guitar picker. His performances have become less often as Drink Small, now blind, progresses through his 80s. But the South Carolina blues legend with his baritone pipes and gritty guitar picking is set to perform twice in the coming weeks in Columbia. He's appearing at Rosewood Market on June 18 and June 25.
Drink Small came up in Bishopville during the 1950s singing with gospel groups and playing guitar as well lending his take on rock 'n roll, notably for a Savoy Record Label subsidiary with the song "I Love You Alberta." He traveled playing music, but as his career progressed through the decade he chose to keep playing in South Carolina as he tells writer Benjamin Franklin in the book, Jazz and Blues Musicians of South Carolina.
Small gained more popularity in the Columbia area through the 70s and 80s by playing frat parties, weddings, and venues with his raunchier blues numbers often with a Carter-era Chicago party blues beat. Late in life he turn away from those blue theme and cleaned up his tune, always considering himself more than just a blues artist. Recently, Drink Small was depicted in a mural that went up in Five Points.
"I'm more than a blues player," he told Franklin in his book. "I'm a philosopher, too. The Lord give me a big head, and I'm loaded, about to explode."
If you've never seen Drink Small perform, take the man's advice — "It's never too late to do right."
Drink's performance is part of Rosewood Market's Blue Mondays series. Amos Hoffman and Friends open for Drink Small on June 18 and the Blue Knight Trio open for him on June 25. The shows start at 5:30. Rosewood Market is located at 2803 Rosewood Dr. in Columbia.
