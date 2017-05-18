Clawing chest pains and a fiery car crash take one life and change the destiny of four others. The Stone Necklace braids together the stories of a grieving widow, a struggling nurse, a young mother, and a troubled homeless man, reminding us of the empowering and surprising ways our lives touch one another and how, together, we can recover from even the greatest of losses. Carla Damron weaves the stories of four people in Columbia, South Carolina, whose seemingly disparate existences intersect through tragedies realized and tragedies averted. Video by Matt Walsh Music written and performed by Hugh Chandler, a South Carolina native who now lives in Austin.
Clawing chest pains and a fiery car crash take one life and change the destiny of four others. The Stone Necklace braids together the stories of a grieving widow, a struggling nurse, a young mother, and a troubled homeless man, reminding us of the empowering and surprising ways our lives touch one another and how, together, we can recover from even the greatest of losses. Carla Damron weaves the stories of four people in Columbia, South Carolina, whose seemingly disparate existences intersect through tragedies realized and tragedies averted. Video by Matt Walsh Music written and performed by Hugh Chandler, a South Carolina native who now lives in Austin.

Books

May 18, 2017 9:06 AM

Columbia author selected as finalist for national writing award

Posted by Jane Moon Dail

jdail@thestate.com

A Columbia author has been named a finalist in a writing competition for a book she published and shared with the community last year.

Carla Damron was one of three finalists in the 2017 general category Star Award for the Women’s Fiction Writers Association for her book, “The Stone Necklace.”

The book follows fictional Columbia residents after a fatal car wreck triggers a series of events that weave their lives together. It explores the ways lives touch one another and how people can recover from the greatest losses.

Damron’s book, which was published by the University of South Carolina Press, was selected for last year’s Richland Library One Book One Community initiative.

The State also serialized the book. The chapters are no longer available at thestate.com, though the full book is available for purchase.

Chapter One (audio) : The Stone Necklace by Carla Damron

Clawing chest pains and a fiery car crash take one life and change the destiny of four others. The Stone Necklace braids together the stories of a grieving widow, a struggling nurse, a young mother, and a troubled homeless man, reminding us of the empowering and surprising ways our lives touch one another and how, together, we can recover from even the greatest of losses. Carla Damron weaves the stories of four people in Columbia, South Carolina, whose seemingly disparate existences intersect through tragedies realized and tragedies averted.

The competition’s winner will be announced at the WFWA’s annual retreat in New Mexico in September.

Damron serves as executive director of the S.C. Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers. She previously said she used her 30 years of experience as a social worker to develop her characters.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Pat Conroy invites the Citadel class of 2001 to his funeral

View More Video

Entertainment Videos