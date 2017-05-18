Columbia author selected as finalist for national writing award

A Columbia author has been named a finalist in a writing competition for a book she published and shared with the community last year.
Carla Damron was one of three finalists in the 2017 general category Star Award for the Women’s Fiction Writers Association for her book, “The Stone Necklace.”
The book follows fictional Columbia residents after a fatal car wreck triggers a series of events that weave their lives together. It explores the ways lives touch one another and how people can recover from the greatest losses.
Damron’s book, which was published by the University of South Carolina Press, was selected for last year’s Richland Library One Book One Community initiative.
The State also serialized the book. The chapters are no longer available at thestate.com, though the full book is available for purchase.
The competition’s winner will be announced at the WFWA’s annual retreat in New Mexico in September.
Damron serves as executive director of the S.C. Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers. She previously said she used her 30 years of experience as a social worker to develop her characters.
