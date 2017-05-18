Columbia author selected as finalist for national writing award

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:10 The tenant of the 'nightmare house' from Zillow ad Pause 1:56 White Knoll bounces back to force deciding game 1:45 The lure of vanity license plates in South Carolina 1:07 Poison Ivy flourishing in Congaree National Park 1:26 Why Rep. Rick Quinn was indicted 1:37 West Columbia woman discusses daughter's 2005 unsolved killing 1:51 How 16-year-old Spring Hill student was killed by caffeine 3:26 South Carolina pitcher Clarke Schmidt deals with season-ending injury 2:42 Three caffeinated beverages are said to have killed 16-year-old Davis Cripe 7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Clawing chest pains and a fiery car crash take one life and change the destiny of four others. The Stone Necklace braids together the stories of a grieving widow, a struggling nurse, a young mother, and a troubled homeless man, reminding us of the empowering and surprising ways our lives touch one another and how, together, we can recover from even the greatest of losses. Carla Damron weaves the stories of four people in Columbia, South Carolina, whose seemingly disparate existences intersect through tragedies realized and tragedies averted. Video by Matt Walsh Music written and performed by Hugh Chandler, a South Carolina native who now lives in Austin.

