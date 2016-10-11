Celebrities

October 11, 2016 8:13 PM

List of winners in the 2016 UISAPA contest

The Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY

The Salt Lake Tribune, The Lewiston Tribune in Lewiston, Idaho, and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News in Moscow, Idaho were named the winners Tuesday in the general excellence category of the Utah Idaho Spokane Associated Press Association's annual news contest.

Barbara Christiansen of the Daily Herald in Provo, Utah, won the William H. Cowles III Memorial Award for public service reporting for her examination of suicide in Utah County, a project that the judges called comprehensive, powerful and informative.

Top investigative honors for newspapers over 300,000 weekly circulation went to Nate Carlisle of the Salt Lake Tribune for an examination of a cement company with ties to a polygamous group.

Newspapers competed in three size divisions: for newspapers under 100,000 weekly circulation; papers of 100,000 to 299,999 weekly circulation; and papers over 300,000 weekly circulation.

Here is a complete list of winners in the 2016 contest:

DIVISION I - Circulation Under 100,000

GENERAL EXCELLENCE

1st — Staff, Moscow-Pullman Daily News

2nd — Staff, The Herald Journal

3rd — Bonner County Daily Bee

BEAT REPORTING

1st — Samantha Malott, Moscow-Pullman Daily News

2nd — Keith Kinnaird, Bonner County Daily Bee

3rd — Keith Kinnaird, Bonner County Daily Bee

EDITORIALS

1st —Lee Rozen, Moscow-Pullman Daily News

2nd — Devin Rokyta, Moscow-Pullman Daily News

3rd —No winner

FEATURE PHOTO

1st —Eric Plummer, Bonner County Daily Bee," If You Saw A Heat Wave, Would You Wave Back? "

2nd —Geoff Crimmins, Moscow-Pullman Daily News, "Soccer Jump"

3rd — Eli Lucero, The Herald Journal, "Barbie Crash"

FEATURE STORY

1st —David Gunter, Bonner County Daily Bee, "Documentary chronicles treks to honor fallen soldiers"

2nd — Jeffery DeMoss, The Herald Journal, " Graffiti and Art: A glimmer of hope "

3rd —David Gunter, Bonner County Daily Bee, "Former POW returning to Japan"

GENERAL NEWS PHOTO

1st — Eric Plummer, Bonner County Daily Bee, " Fly me to the moon"

2nd — John Zsiray, The Herald Journal, "Hackathon Fuel"

3rd —Caroline Lobsinger, Bonner County Daily Bee, "Ride of Silence"

GENERAL REPORTING

1st — Amy Macavinta, The Herald Journal, "Beauty and Grace: Spirited girl inspires others after dog attack "

2nd — Caroline Lobsinger, Bonner County Daily Bee, "All Aboard"

3rd —Keith Kinnaird, Bonner County Daily Bee, "Special Delivery"

GRAPHIC ARTIST

1st — No winner

2nd —No winner

3rd —No winner

HEADLINE WRITING

1st — No winner

2nd —No winner

3rd —No winner

INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING

1st — No winner

2nd —No winner

3rd —No winner

ONLINE: BREAKING NEWS

1st — No winner

2nd —No winner

3rd —No winner

ONLINE: GENERAL EXCELLENCE

1st —No winner

2nd —No winner

3rd —No winner

ONLINE: SPECIAL PACKAGE

1st — Universe (BYU), Donovan Baltich

2nd —Universe (BYU), Lucy Schouten

3rd —No winner

PERSONAL COLUMN

1st — Charles McCollum, The Herald Journal

2nd —Samantha Malott, Moscow-Pullman Daily News

3rd —No winner

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION

1st — No winner

2nd —No winner

3rd —No winner

PICTURE STORY/PHOTO ESSAY

1st —Caroline Lobsinger, Bonner County Daily Bee, "Happy Birthday, America"

2nd —No winner

3rd —No winner

PORTFOLIO

1st — Geoff Crimmins, Moscow-Pullman Daily News

2nd —Eli, Lucero, The Herald Journal

3rd —No winner

PORTRAIT

1st —John Zsiray, The Herald Journal, "Frosty Sheriff"

2nd —No winner

3rd — No winner

REVIEWS

1st — No winner

2nd —No winner

3rd —No winner

SERIES OR SPECIAL PROJECTS

1st —Staff, Moscow-Pullman Daily News, "Too Young"

2nd — Eric Plummer, Bonner County Daily Bee, "Weight Room Confidential"

3rd —Kjersten Johnson, Erica Palmer, Cassidy Hansen, Jenna Barratt, Universe (BYU), "Parliament of the World's Religions"

SPORTS COLUMN

1st — Eric Plummer, Bonner County Daily Bee

2nd —Alex Clark, Universe (BYU)

3rd —No winner

SPORTS FEATURE

1st — Travis Mortensen, Universe (BYU), "More to coaching than money, coaches, players say"

2nd — Michael-Shawn Dugar, Moscow-Pullman Daily News, "Deary's Anderson named Daily News Player of the Year"

3rd — Tom Hager, Moscow-Pullman Daily News, "WSU's Taylor Taliulu completes long journey; Senior overcame plenty of obstacles to finish WSU career"

SPORTS FEATURE PHOTO

1st —John Zsiray, The Herald Journal, "Little Lifter"

2nd —Eli Lucero, The Herald Journal, "Cycling Fan"

3rd —Eric Plummer, Bonner County Daily Bee, "Jubilation"

SPORTS PHOTO

1st —Geoff Crimmins, Moscow-Pullman Daily News, "Idaho Soccer"

2nd — Eric Plummer, Bonner County Daily Bee, "Diving effort"

3rd — Eric Plummer, Bonner County Daily Bee, "Hit the Water"

SPOT NEWS PHOTO

1st —Keith Kinnaird, Bonner County Daily Bee, "Hoax Threatens Violence"

2nd —Geoff Crimmins, Moscow-Pullman Daily News, "Car in House"

3rd — No winner

SPOT NEWS STORY

1st — Keith Kinnaird, Bonner County Daily Bee, "Hoax Threatens Violence"

2nd —Stacie Faulk, Whitney Hales, Universe (BYU), "BYU Paris study abroad students safe after terror attack"

3rd —Allie Arnell, Universe (BYU), "Religion scholar protests BYU Honor Code"

SPOT SPORTS STORY

1st —Clayton Gefre, The Herald Journal, "'Sitting Ducks"

2nd — No Winner

3rd — No Winner

SPOT SPORTS STORY CR 1

1st —Tom Hager, Moscow-Pullman Daily News, "Clutch Cougars work magic again; Falk, WSU cool under pressure, upset UCLA, ranked for first time since 2006"

2nd — Josh Babcock, Michael-Shawn Dugar, Moscow-Pullman Daily News, "Two Idaho football players identified in VandalStore shoplifting incident"

3rd — Michael-Shawn Dugar, Moscow-Pullman Daily News, "Over the hump: Idaho grabs first victory of season; Defensive stand helps Vandals hold off Wofford 41-38 in shootout"

DIVISION II - Circulation 100,000 to 299,999

GENERAL EXCELLENCE

1st — Staff, The Lewiston Tribune

2nd —Staff, The Spectrum

3rd — Staff, The Times-News

BEAT REPORTING

1st —Alex Riggins, The Times-News

2nd —Kevin Jenkins, The Spectrum

3rd —David Ashby, Idaho State Journal

EDITORIALS

1st —Staff, Idaho State Journal

2nd —Matt Christensen, The Times-News

3rd — Phil Bridges, Idaho Press-Tribune

FEATURE PHOTO

1st —Kyle Mills, Lewiston Tribune, "New Friend"

2nd —Drew Nash, The Times-News, "Americana"

3rd —Greg Kreller, Idaho Press-Tribune, "Baad traffic"

FEATURE STORY

1st —Brian Passey, The Spectrum, "Saying goodbye: The final year in the Adams Theatre"

2nd —Eric Quitugua, The Times-News, "Craters of the Moon Prepares NASA for Mars"

3rd —Kevin Jenkins, The Spectrum, "JROTC applauds first female cadet pilot, youngest pilot"

GENERAL NEWS PHOTO

1st —Drew Nash, The Times-News, "Srebrenica Genocide Commemoration"

2nd —Stephen Reiss, The Times-News, "Gay Marriage"

3rd —Stephen Reiss, The Times-News, "Accidental Shootings"

GENERAL REPORTING

1st — Jeff Selle, Maureen Dolan, Coeur D'Alene Press, "Black like me?"

2nd —Nathan Brown, The Times-News, "Idaho Wilds: 3 New Wilderness Areas Spark Toll Talk, Mountain Biker Dejection"

3rd —Michael H. O'Donnell, Idaho State Journal, "Pocatello cat has one family too many"

GRAPHIC ARTIST

1st —Josh Friesen, Idaho State Journal

2nd —Danae Lenz, Idaho State Journal

3rd —No winner

HEADLINE WRITING

1st — No winner

2nd —No winner

3rd — No winner

INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING

1st — Court Mann, Daily Herald, "The 'Provo Rocks' T-shirts were originally stock images - are the right people getting credit?"

2nd —David Ashby, Idaho State Journal, "How could a 2-year-old vanish without a trace?" and "Could Yellowstone parks supervolcano erupt soon?"

3rd — No winner

ONLINE: BREAKING NEWS

1st —No winner

2nd — No winner

3rd — No winner

ONLINE: GENERAL EXCELLENCE

1st —Staff, The Times-News

2nd — Staff, Lewiston Tribune

3rd — Staff, The Spectrum

ONLINE: SPECIAL PACKAGE

1st —Virginia Hutchins, Kyle Hansen, The Times-News, "Our Idaho"

2nd —No winner

3rd —No winner

PERSONAL COLUMN

1st —Michael H. O'Donnell, Idaho State Journal

2nd —Billie Johnson, Idaho State Journal

3rd —Josh Friesen, Idaho State Journal

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION

1st —Drew Nash, The Times-News, "Baller"

2nd — No winner

3rd — No winner

PICTURE STORY/PHOTO ESSAY

1st —Chris Caldwell, The Spectrum, "Hildale flash flood"

2nd — No winner

3rd — No winner

PORTFOLIO

1st —Chris Caldwell, The Spectrum

2nd —No winner

3rd — No winner

PORTRAIT

1st —Drew Nash, The Times-News, "Got Game?"

2nd —Stephen Reiss, The Times-News, "Marie Benally"

3rd —No winner

SERIES OR SPECIAL PROJECTS

1st —Cathy Allred, Danielle Downs, Daily Herald, "They Served With Honor - Vietnam"

2nd —Staff, Lewiston Tribune, "Mental health services in crisis"

3rd —Devin Heilman, Coeur D'Alene Press, "Touched by Alzheimer's"

SPORTS COLUMN

1st —John Wustrow, Idaho Press-Tribune

2nd — Justin Giles, The Spectrum

3rd — No winner

SPORTS FEATURE

1st —Dale Grummert, Lewiston Tribune, "What impact football?"

2nd —Bradley Guire, Idaho Press-Tribune, "Masks for softball infielders"

3rd —Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal, "Brigham City pitcher back on his feet after taking blow to head" and "Unfinished business: Aberdeen looks to win its first state football championship"

SPORTS FEATURE PHOTO

1st — Jud Burkett, The Spectrum, "St. George Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championships"

2nd — Chris Caldwell, The Spectrum, "UHSRA Rodeo"

3rd — Drew Nash, The Times-News, "Beat Pete"

SPORTS PHOTO

1st —Greg Kreller, Idaho Press-Tribune, "Grand entry"

2nd —Kyle Mills, Lewiston Tribune, "Celebration Time"

3rd —Drew Nash, The Times-News, "Jubilation"

SPOT NEWS PHOTO

1st —Adam Eschbach, Idaho Press-Tribune, "Celebration Park wildfire"

2nd —Drew Nash, The Times-News, "FORE!"

3rd —Jud Burkett, The Spectrum, "Motorhome fire"

SPOT NEWS STORY

1st —Michael H. O'Donnell, Idaho State Journal, "Getting robbed while he's down: Pocatello man has money stolen while suffering heart attack in front of home"

2nd —Barbara Christiansen, Katie England, Kurt Hanson, Genelle Pugmire, Daily Herald, "Eagle Mountain standoff ends in suicide, man connected to possible Orem homicide"

3rd —Kevin Jenkins, The Spectrum, "Victim of Wednesday's fatal fall identified"

SPOT SPORTS STORY

1st —Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal, "Dreams dashed: Aberdeens 1st state football title will have to wait, Grangeville upends Tigers for 2A championship"

2nd —Jeff Papworth, Idaho State Journal, "Batboy with Down syndrome ignites Poky from the dugout" and "Snake River holds off No. 1 Sugar- Salem 60-53"

SPOT SPORTS STORY CR 2

1st — B.J. Rains, Idaho Press-Tribune, "Magical, Again"

2nd — Justin Giles, The Spectrum, "Snow Canyon stuns Herriman, wins state rugby"

3rd —No winner

REVIEWS

1st —Matthew Jacobson, The Spectrum

2nd —Cassidy Robinson, Idaho State Journal

3rd —Jennifer Bauer, Lewiston Tribune

DIVISION III - Circulation over 300,000

GENERAL EXCELLENCE

1st — Staff, The Salt Lake Tribune

2nd — Staff, Deseret News

3rd —No winner

BEAT REPORTING

1st —Nicholas Deshais, The Spokesman-Review

2nd —Rachel Alexander, The Spokesman-Review

3rd —Benjamin Wood, The Salt Lake Tribune

EDITORIALS

1st — George Pyle, The Salt Lake Tribune

2nd — Jay Evensen, Deseret News

3rd — No winner

FEATURE PHOTO

1st —Ravell Call, Deseret News, "Cleaning the Tank"

2nd —Ravell Call, Deseret News, "StormRider"

3rd —No winner

FEATURE STORY

1st —Peggy Fletcher Stack, The Salt Lake Tribune, "Transgender and Mormon"

2nd —Lois M. Collins, Deseret News, "When growing old the way you want and reality catch up to each other"

3rd —Eric Schulzke, Deseret News, "One prisoner's plea for help pulls a potent redemption program out of the shadows"

GENERAL NEWS PHOTO

1st —Kristin Murphy, Deseret News, "Goodbye Kiss"

2nd —Scott G Winterton, Deseret News, "The Dunk!"

3rd —Scott G Winterton, Deseret News, "Fallen Son!"

GENERAL REPORTING

1st —Chandra Johnson, Deseret News, "Parents, meet the competition for your child's body image"

2nd —Rocky Barker, The Idaho Statesman, "How the wilderness was won"

3rd —Becky Kramer, The Spokesman-Review, "A New Treaty"

GRAPHIC ARTIST

1st — No winner

2nd — No winner

3rd — No winner

HEADLINE WRITING

1st — No winner

2nd — No winner

3rd — No winner

INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING

1st —Nate Carlisle, The Salt Lake Tribune, "Cementing a financial footing for the FLDS"

2nd —Audrey Dutton, The Idaho Statesman, "Inside our hospitals: What we know from sealed St. Luke's trial documents"

3rd —Audrey Dutton, Zach Kyle, The Idaho Statesman, "High and dry: Boise businessman leaves wake of unfinished boats"

ONLINE: GENERAL EXCELLENCE

1st — Staff, The Salt Lake Tribune

2nd —Staff, Deseret News

3rd — No winner

ONLINE: SPECIAL PACKAGE

1st — Staff, The Salt Lake Tribune, The Legacy of Joe Hill

2nd — Staff, Deseret News, "What you need to know about the Utah State Prison relocation"

3rd — Brennan Smith, Amy Lewis, Antonio Ramirez, Kevin Winters Morriss, The Salt Lake Tribune, "All access pass: How Utah's top sports teams prepare to play"

PERSONAL COLUMN

1st —Robert Kirby, The Salt Lake Tribune

2nd — George Pyle, The Salt Lake Tribune

3rd — Lois M Collins, Deseret News

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION

1st — No winner

2nd — No winner

3rd — No winner

PICTURE STORY/PHOTO ESSAY

1st —Laura Seitz, Deseret News, "The People's Pope"

2nd —Scott G Winterton, Deseret News, "Lost in the flood"

3rd —Jeffrey Allred, Deseret News, "Paralympian"

PORTFOLIO

1st —Ravell Call, Deseret News

2nd — Laura Seitz, Deseret News

3rd —Jeffrey Allred, Deseret News

PORTRAIT

1st —Kristin Murphy, Deseret News, "Bhutanese Refugee"

2nd —Francisco Kjolseth, The Salt Lake Tribune, "Ballerina"

3rd —Chris Detrick, The Salt Lake Tribune, "Fire Dancers"

REVIEWS

1st — Josh Terry, Deseret News

2nd — Rachel Brutsch, Deseret News

3rd — Sean P. Means, The Salt Lake Tribune

SERIES OR SPECIAL PROJECTS

1st —Marjorie Cortez, Lois M. Collins, Deseret News, "100 deadly of summer"

2nd —Chandra Johnson, Deseret News, "Mass shooting series"

3rd —McKenzie Romero, Emiley Morgan, Deseret News, "What you should know about child abuse in Utah"

SPORTS COLUMN

1st — Brad Rock, Deseret News

2nd —Gordon Monson, The Salt Lake Tribune

3rd —Amy Donaldson, Deseret News

SPORTS FEATURE

1st —Amy Donaldson, Deseret News, "Women's football team helps Mormon family tackle conflicts over son's sexuality"

2nd —Amy Donaldson, Deseret News, "Boxing champ Gene Fullmer: An ordinary family with an extraordinary life and legacy"

3rd —Matthew Piper, The Salt Lake Tribune, "The life and death of Jackson Vroman"

SPORTS PHOTO

1st — Jeffrey Allred, Deseret News, "Bull Rider"

2nd —Ravell Call, Deseret News, "Hard Foul"

3rd —Trent Nelson, The Salt Lake Tribune, "Homerun"

SPORTS FEATURE PHOTO

1st —Kristin Murphy, Deseret News, "Warm-ups"

2nd — Chris Detrick, The Salt Lake Tribune, "Romney versus Holyfield"

3rd —Kristin Murphy, Deseret News, "Champs"

SPOT NEWS PHOTO

1st —Ravell Call, Deseret News, "Boy Lost in Wilderness"

2nd —Ravell Call, Deseret News, "SWAT"

3rd —Katherine Jones, The Idaho Statesman, "Boise homeless camp disbanded"

SPOT NEWS STORY

1st —Pat Reavy, Deseret News, "Rescuing Baby Lily"

2nd —Cynthia Sewell, The Idaho Statesman, "Idaho ranchers wife: I saw them murder my husband"

3rd —Erica Curless, Tyler Tjomsland, The Spokesman-Review, "Nature's Toll"

SPOT SPORTS STORY

1st —Matthew Piper, The Salt Lake Tribune, "Script change USC downs Utah"

2nd —Kyle Goon, The Salt Lake Tribune, "A big Garden party"

3rd — Dirk Facer, Deseret News, "Garden party: Utes upset No. 7 Duke in New York City"

WILLIAM H. COWLES III MEMORIAL AWARD FOR PUBLIC SERVICE

1st —Barbara Christiansen, Daily Herald, "A Cry For Help - Suicide In Utah County"

2nd — Staff, The Times-News, "Refugees in the Magic Valley"

3rd — Staff, The Spectrum, "Battling homelessness with #StepUpSTG"

