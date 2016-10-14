SC’s Nancy O’Dell, at center of Trump comments firestorm, separating from husband

News outlets are reporting that SC native Nancy O’Dell, who was at the heart of a controversy over comments made by Donald Trump, is separating from her husband.
According to Us Weekly, the “Entertainment Tonight” host separated from her husband Keith Zubulevich after more than 10 years of marriage.
The Washington Post broke the news about a week ago that Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, bragged about kissing, groping and trying to have sex with women.
The separation happened a month before the Trump tape was released and “has nothing to do with that,” the unnamed source told Us Weekly.
Trump apologized for the comments, which were recorded in 2005, but said the comments were a distraction, calling them “locker room talk.”
O’Dell criticized Trump’s comments, saying “there is no room for objectification of women... not even in the locker room.”
O’Dell grew up in Myrtle Beach and is a Clemson University graduate, according to Grand Strand Magazine.
At Daytime Emmy's w/ hubby. Wish us luck-ET is nominated! PS went W/ hair down. (-: @etnow @DaytimeEmmys pic.twitter.com/zOELyEeYBS— Nancy O'Dell (@nancyodell) May 2, 2016
