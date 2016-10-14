Darius Rucker to play flood benefit show in Columbia Friday

Darius Rucker caused a ripple in the Twitterverse Thursday when he tweeted that he would be in Columbia Friday.
A fan asked him if he was planning on doing a benefit concert in Charleston for flood relief, and the country star replied, “Columbia tomorrow.”
The tweet garnered several dozen favorites and retweets before being deleted.
Rucker is in fact performing in Columbia Friday, but it will be a private show benefiting One SC Fund, which helps October 2015 flood victims, his publicist said.
Gov. Nikki Haley asked Rucker if he would perform, and tickets for the show at Spirit Communications Park Ballroom were sold through corporate sponsorships, his publicist said.
@dariusrucker are you doing a concert in Charleston for flood relief?— Courtney Swink (@Courtney_Swink) October 13, 2016
@dariusrucker where & what time is your concert in Columbia tmrw?— Lisa Workman (@lisahworkman) October 13, 2016
@dariusrucker concert in Columbia tomorrow? Is that true? If so, can you provide some info? Thanks.— Jeffrey Hall (@Halljj2) October 13, 2016
