A giant nude statue in California is stirring controversy

There have long been complaints about the lack of women in the tech industry. Now there's a towering female figure, in a tech park across the bay from San Francisco, although not quite what some people had in mind.
The 55-foot tall statue of a nude woman unveiled this week in the working-class community of San Leandro is stirring controversy and a lot of conversation.
The statue — roughly three times as tall as Michelangelo's David — is made of steel mesh in the form of a graceful dancer, with an arched back and arms stretched overhead.
City officials and the sculptor of the 13,000-pound nude say it sends a powerful message of female strength. Critics say it's not appropriate public art.
One resident asks: "Why is it so big? And SO not clothed?"
