October 21, 2016 3:38 AM

A giant nude statue in California is stirring controversy

By JOCELYN GECKER Associated Press
SAN LEANDRO, Calif.

There have long been complaints about the lack of women in the tech industry. Now there's a towering female figure, in a tech park across the bay from San Francisco, although not quite what some people had in mind.

The 55-foot tall statue of a nude woman unveiled this week in the working-class community of San Leandro is stirring controversy and a lot of conversation.

The statue — roughly three times as tall as Michelangelo's David — is made of steel mesh in the form of a graceful dancer, with an arched back and arms stretched overhead.

City officials and the sculptor of the 13,000-pound nude say it sends a powerful message of female strength. Critics say it's not appropriate public art.

One resident asks: "Why is it so big? And SO not clothed?"

