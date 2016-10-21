Mumbai film fest opens amid protests over Pakistani talent

India's glitziest film festival has opened to fanfare and fury as Hindu nationalists protest the inclusion of Pakistani artists.
Organizers dropped the Pakistani classic "Jago Hua Savera," or "Awake, It's Dawn," from this week's lineup at the Mumbai Film Festival after a local organization claimed the film would cause public outrage.
Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar released a video message asking Hindu nationalist protesters not to disrupt the Oct. 28 release of his romantic drama "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil," or "Difficulties of the Heart," which features Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.
Pakistani cinemas have also stopped showing Bollywood fare.
Tensions escalated last month following a deadly rebel attack on an Indian military base. India blamed Islamabad for backing the separatist rebels, a charge Pakistan denies.
Comments