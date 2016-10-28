Bill Murray to sing ‘Take Me Out to the Ball Game’ during World Series game

Bill Murray has a singing gig going for him, which is nice.
News outlets are reporting that the 66-year-old Charleston resident and famed actor will sing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” during game 3 of the World Series.
MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy reported Murray, an avid Chicago Cubs fan, will sing the song in the middle of the seventh inning.
The game is scheduled to air 8 p.m. Friday on Fox.
This will be the first world Series game at Wrigley Field since 1945, TheScore.com reported.
Murray was also spotted crashing a White House briefing about week ago decked out in Cubs gear. He was in Washington D.C. at the time to receive the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.
