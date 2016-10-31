Iraq TV call-in show gives glimpse inside IS-held Mosul

3:27 Three South Carolina families, four suicides Pause

1:10 South Carolina vs. Tennessee: 3 things we learned

1:18 South Carolina celebrates win over Tennessee

2:23 Will Muschamp reacts after win over Tennessee: 'What a great win'

1:32 Hunting bear in South Carolina

2:22 Fatal shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte

2:36 Gun issues committee holds final meeting

2:01 Will Ferrell campaigns before the NC State Wolfpack game

2:13 Game preview: Night game on tap for South Carolina vs. Tennessee