Nelson Algren museum is planned in beach community

A museum dedicated to Nelson Algren is planned in the northwest Indiana beach community where the late Chicago author had a cottage.
The (Munster) Times reports (http://bit.ly/2e2UVa6) the Nelson Algren Society of Miller Beach plans to display the author's desk, chair and typewriter. Organizers are looking for other Algren memorabilia.
Algren won the first National Book Award in fiction in 1950 for "The Man with the Golden Arm." The novel about a card dealer with a morphine habit is set in Chicago and was made into a movie starring Frank Sinatra.
The Algren Society plans to open the museum in March of next year on the late author's birthday. The Miller neighborhood already has a small park and an annual festival dedicated to Algren, who died in 1981.
Comments