Former Columbia TV anchor Craig Melvin, wife welcome second child

Craig Melvin, a former Columbia TV anchor now with MSNBC Live, celebrated the arrival of a second child with his wife, ESPN SportsCenter anchor Lindsay Czarniak.
Sybil “Sibby” Ann Melvin was born Saturday night, according to social media reports and People magazine’s web site. The new baby joins 2 1/2-year-old brother Delano.
Melvin – an anchor with Columbia’s WIS-TV before moving in 2008 to a Washington station – also serves as a co-anchor with NBC’s “Today” show on Saturdays.
Melvin took to Twitter to share the news Sunday, saying he is “over the moon.”
#Blessed and over the moon with @lindsayczarniak https://t.co/cpayS7bFzI— Craig Melvin (@craigmelvin) November 6, 2016
People said the couple came up with the nickname “Sibby,” short for sibling, as a nickname for their son to use while Czarniak was pregnant but ended up liking the name so much, they kept it.
The couple has been married since 2011.
Comments