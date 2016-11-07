Home movies sought for project marking '67 riots in Detroit

The Detroit Institute of Arts seeks local home movies from 1967 for a project marking next year's 50th anniversary of the city's civil unrest.
The DIA hopes Detroit-area residents will loan family movies or found footage to the Detroit Film Theatre, which will screen them weekly beginning in January. Selected films will be part of the Detroit Free Press' Freep Film Festival and a marathon screening at the theater.
Museum Director Salvador Salort-Pons says in a statement the films tell a "range of stories about our community's experiences in 1967." Rioting began when officers from Detroit's nearly all-white police department arrested black patrons at an after-hours bar, triggering five days of violence.
The program is part of "Detroit 67: Looking Back to Move Forward," organized by the Detroit Historical Society.
