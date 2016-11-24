Celebrities

November 24, 2016 10:46 AM

Rosie O'Donnell tweet asking if Trump’s son is Autistic sparks outrage

Staff Reports

Donald Trump and Rosie O’Donnell have been trading punches since 2006, when O’Donnell was a co-host on the view.

Through the years, the feud has been reinvigorated.

Monday night Rosie O’Donnell tweeted about Donald Trump’s son, Barron, and it sparked outrage among Twitter users.

The tweet urged commenters to opine, some asked if it was confirmed that he had autism, others asked why it would be an issue if Trump had autism or not.

