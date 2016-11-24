Rosie O'Donnell tweet asking if Trump’s son is Autistic sparks outrage

Donald Trump and Rosie O’Donnell have been trading punches since 2006, when O’Donnell was a co-host on the view.
Through the years, the feud has been reinvigorated.
Monday night Rosie O’Donnell tweeted about Donald Trump’s son, Barron, and it sparked outrage among Twitter users.
Barron Trump Autistic? if so - what an amazing opportunity to bring attention to the AUTISM epidemic https://t.co/Acgy1Qxyqi via @YouTube— Rosie (@Rosie) November 22, 2016
The tweet urged commenters to opine, some asked if it was confirmed that he had autism, others asked why it would be an issue if Trump had autism or not.
@Rosie I don't support Donald at all, but the kid has copped a lot of crap in the media, my point is that he doesn't deserve that.— Chris Macheras (@chrismacheras) November 22, 2016
@ParanormalNJ @jenheger @chrismacheras @Rosie It's shameful to spread rumors about ten year old children.— Just Some Goat (@Lookinabout) November 22, 2016
@chrismacheras @YouTube - chris - moms of special needs kids - WE show up for each other - care n concern were raised - not bullshit #AUTISM— Rosie (@Rosie) November 22, 2016
