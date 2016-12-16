Robert Durst wanted filmmakers to see 'acceptable human'

A New York real estate heir charged with murder in Los Angeles told a prosecutor he cooperated with filmmakers for a documentary because he wanted them to see him as "an acceptable human being."
Court documents released Friday show Robert Durst said he let filmmakers view boxes of documents so they would get the full picture of his life.
Durst was arrested on the murder charge the day the final installment of "The Jinx" aired on HBO. In it, he is heard muttering that he "killed them all."
The series traced the mysterious disappearance of his wife in New York in 1982, his acquittal on murder charges in the 2001 dismemberment killing of a neighbor Texas, and the killing of his friend, Susan Berman, in Los Angeles in 2000.
