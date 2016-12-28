Clemson grad, former Miss SC has to 'stay neutral' as Fiesta Bowl staffer

When Clemson fan Ali FauntLeRoy watches the Tigers play in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Eve, she can't wear orange or cheer on the team.
As the communications manager for the Fiesta Bowl, the Upstate native and former Miss South Carolina has to remain neutral. She can't show emotion while watching the game from the sideline or the press box, or express which team she wants to win. Colors of any team that will play in the Fiesta Bowl or its companion, the Cactus Bowl, are off-limits on game day.
"Literally every color but black and grey is off limits," FauntLeRoy said. "Everyone in this industry is a graduate, or at least a fan, of some team, so there always has to be an element of impartiality. When it comes to the game ... it’s a little difficult to contain my excitement and emotions, but it's part of the job."
FauntLeRoy, who was named Miss South Carolina in 2012, had to stick to the same rules last year, when Clemson played for the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship in Phoenix, where the Fiesta Bowl is also held. FauntLeRoy worked for the College Football Playoff as an intern before joining the Fiesta and Cactus bowls full-time in 2015, and was asked to work at the national championship game where Clemson would face Alabama.
"Never in a million years would I have thought I would be where I am today to witness Clemson play for the first national championship of my lifetime. Or that I would be wearing no (visible) orange," FauntLeRoy wrote in an Instagram caption before the game.
The lifelong Tiger fan worked in the Clemson football office all four years of college, when she studied communications with a focus on business and sports public relations. She knew she wanted to work in the college football world, but didn't want to be pigeonholed into sideline reporting simply because of her gender.
"I think for a lot of females wanting to go into the sports industry, there's a perception that it has to be in the capacity of the sideline reporter because that's the visible job of a female in the sports industry," FauntLeRoy said. "My senior year at Clemson, the College Football Playoff had an internship opportunity ... That's when I started to realize what is out there, for not just women in the sports industry, but all of the moving parts that go into one single game or one single sports organization."
Now, FauntLeRoy handles the day-to-day coordination between the bowl games and the media covering them, setting up press conferences and availabilities, issuing credentials and managing digital media for the games. In the weeks leading up to the Cactus and Fiesta bowls, she's running on "no sleep, just coffee and college football."
While she can't show her stripes at the game, FauntLeRoy still reps the Tigers when she's working in the office, where she is the only Clemson fan among many Ohio State fans. The Tigers play the Buckeyes in the Fiesta Bowl, which will determine who goes on to play for the national championship.
"I get poked fun at a bit," FauntLeRoy said. "But it's amazing when your passion and your work come together."
