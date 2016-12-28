Clemson grad, former Miss SC has to 'stay neutral' as Fiesta Bowl staffer

1:32 Birmingham Bowl report: USC wants to regain defensive momentum Pause

4:56 S.C. Rep. Chris Corley posts bond on domestic violence and gun charges

5:37 Fork&Goal: Latin flavors inspire Game Day tailgating recipes for the Birmingham Bowl

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

2:25 Birmingham Bowl preview: 3 things we're watching as USC faces USF

1:52 Phil Kornblut: The message Muschamp must sell on recruiting trail

0:36 Rep. Chris Corley suggests Confederate flag be replaced with a white flag of surrender

1:02 The importance of South Carolina's Electoral College and how it works

2:06 Clemson's Jadar Johnson not impressed by Ohio State's J.T. Barrett's passing