Greenville woman debuts on 'The Bachelor'

Angela Amezcua, 26, had her debut on 'The Bachelor' Monday night.
Age:26
Occupation: Model
Hometown: Greenville, SC
Height: 5'7"
Amezcua is an office manager at Millie Lewis Greenville where she teaches modeling classes, books modeling jobs and models.
She made her first appearance on the hit ABC reality competition with little drama, though she was one of many contestants who opted for a red dress. The abundance of red dresses became a joke among the contestants.
If you aren't familiar, 'The Bachelor' is a reality show in which a couple dozen women vie for the love of one man over the course of several weeks together. Women who are picked to remain in the competition are given a rose at the end of each episode. Amezcua did not receive a rose in week one.
You can watch the others compete for love on Monday nights at 8 on ABC.
