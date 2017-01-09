Rapper Riff Raff stopping by Columbia animal shelter before show

A rapper will make a guest appearance before his show in Columbia, but it won’t be at a night club or a bar.
Columbia Animal Services announced Riff Raff will stop byt its animal shelter Tuesday afternoon.
The purpose of the visit will be to promote shelter adoptions, as well as promote the new $35 adoption fees for pets.
To view the shelter’s 100-plus cats and dogs looking for forever homes, visit Petfinder.
Riff Raff is performing at Music Farm, 1022 Senate St., 10 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show.
