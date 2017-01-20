Celebrities

January 20, 2017 10:04 AM

SC native Aziz Ansari to host ‘Saturday Night Live’

By Jane Moon Dail

jdail@thestate.com

SC comedian and actor Aziz Ansari is set to be the next host of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

Ansari, a native of Bennettsville, will host the show for the first time this weekend. The show airs 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Ansari announced he was hosting SNL in a Tweet made Jan. 10.

Ansari is best known for playing the role of Tom Haverford in NBC’s “Parks and Recreation” and his standup comedy. He also has had critical acclaim for his starring role as Dev Shah in the Netflix series he created, “Master of None.”

Ansari mentions his South Carolina often, including in “Parks and Recreation” where his character is conveniently from Bennettsville. His South Carolina roots were also mentioned in the 2013 “Comedy Central Roast of James Franco.”

If you can make a last-minute trip up to New York City, tickets for the show will be available starting 7 a.m. Saturday.

