SC native Aziz Ansari to host ‘Saturday Night Live’

SC comedian and actor Aziz Ansari is set to be the next host of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”
Ansari, a native of Bennettsville, will host the show for the first time this weekend. The show airs 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
Ansari announced he was hosting SNL in a Tweet made Jan. 10.
Excited to host SNL on 1/21. See ya then. pic.twitter.com/geNeWJyUHH— Aziz Ansari (@azizansari) January 10, 2017
Ansari is best known for playing the role of Tom Haverford in NBC’s “Parks and Recreation” and his standup comedy. He also has had critical acclaim for his starring role as Dev Shah in the Netflix series he created, “Master of None.”
Ansari mentions his South Carolina often, including in “Parks and Recreation” where his character is conveniently from Bennettsville. His South Carolina roots were also mentioned in the 2013 “Comedy Central Roast of James Franco.”
If you can make a last-minute trip up to New York City, tickets for the show will be available starting 7 a.m. Saturday.
Standby tickets for this week's show with @azizansari and @BigSean will be given out at 7am on Saturday! More info: https://t.co/EYX7Q8RCG6 pic.twitter.com/JHeHXDKrKf— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) January 20, 2017
