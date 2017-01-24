SC native Stephen Colbert to host Emmy Awards

CBS announced South Carolina native son Stephen Colbert will host the 69th annual Emmy Awards telecast.
The TV network reported Colbert will host the annual awards honoring television shows Sept. 17.
Colbert hosts the “Late Show” on CBS and previously hosted Comedy Central’s “Colbert Report” and appeared on “The Daily Show.”
Colbert, who grew up in Charleston, has made several mentions of his South Carolina roots on his shows.
During his time on the “Colbert Report,” he was featured training at Fort Jackson, had Gov. Nikki Haley appear on the show and attempted to put himself on the SC primary ballot as a candidate for “president of South Carolina.”
Colbert also submitted a guest column to The State in 2011.
His sister, Elizabeth Colbert Busch, lost a 2013 bid for the SC 1st District seat in Congress to Mark Sanford.
His father, Dr. James W. Colbert Jr., was the vice president of the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston from 1969 until his death. Dr. Colbert died in a Sept. 11, 1974 plane crash in Charlotte, along with two of his sons.
When asked about hosting the Emmys, the Associated Press reported Colbert made a sly reference to President Donald Trump administration's unprovable assertion that Trump's inauguration was the most watched ever.
"This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period,” Colbert said. “Both in person and around the globe."
