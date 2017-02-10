Celebrities

Martha Stewart hits up biscuit restaurant while in Charleston

By Jane Moon Dail

Charleston is no stranger to good food and great cooks, and a cooking and homemaking mogul started her Friday morning with a Lowcountry favorite.

Martha Stewart stopped by Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit, 476 King St., Friday morning to pick up biscuits, according to a Facebook post.

The restaurant is owned by Carrie Morey, who is no stranger to Stewart. Morey has been featured previously on MarthaStewart.com for, of course, her handmade biscuits.

Stewart was apparently in Charleston serving as the guest speaker at Friday’s Historic Charleston Foundation 70th anniversary luncheon.

Charleston has been a hotbed for celebrity visitors recently, including Leonardo DiCaprio, who was spotted there over Thanksgiving.

Bravo also filmed in the Lowcountry for “Top Chef: Charleston,” which is still airing new episodes. A TV show based on a Stephen King novel is also being filmed there.

Of course we can’t forget everyone’s favorite Chucktown transplant, Bill Murray.

Morey has been featured in several major publications and news outlets, including Oprah Magazine, Food & Wine, The New York Times, Garden & Gun, Fox News and Southern Living.

