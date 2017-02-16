Trevor Noah, Jennifer Egan among PEN festival guests

1:24 A sneak peek of North East Richland's new library Pause

0:53 Chad Holbrook on Madison Stokes playing shortstop

1:19 New things you might see at USC's Founders Park this season

1:28 Richland deputies aim to mend relationships

4:07 Gamecocks react after loss to UConn

0:54 South Carolina baseball preview: 3 storylines for 2017

1:22 Rep. Joe Neal and his most memorable moments

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty

1:50 Siblings mark grave of brother killed as a toddler 60 years earlier